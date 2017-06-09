Women's wrestling has been a very big priority to the WWE lately, but it hasn't always been that way.

Today, WWE has been doing their best to preach equality in the ring as it pertains to male and female competitors, giving women the same opportunities the men have received since the inception of the sport. Since daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, made her debut on the main roster, it has really brought about a new era to women's wrestling.

The first ever female Falls Count Anywhere, Hell In A Cell, and Money In The Bank (MITB) Ladder Match have all be conceived since then, and there are absolutely no plans to put a halt to the division's push. There has also been a ton of talk that a women's match could main event a WrestleMania one day, a dream Charlotte has had for quite some time.

Article continues below

One former WWE Diva had to go through the harsh days when women were depicted as sex objects and received little to no time inside the ring to tell a story. Gail Kim is arguably one of the greatest female talents in professional wrestling today and has served her fair share of time working with the WWE.

During a recent interview with PressBox, Kim talked about how women wrestling like men inside the ring was frowned upon by Vince McMahon (quotes via WrestleZone):

Article continues below

"It wasn’t politically correct to say out loud, nor would they say that straight up, but — I’m not going to say which agent said it — but they would tell us that Vince doesn’t like that. I remember specifically a match I had on Superstars with Jillian [Hall].

"We got seven minutes, which was rare back then — we usually got three minutes. There’s no way to tell a story in the ring in that time, so when we had a match on Superstars it was like a pay-per-view match [laughs]. Jillian and I had awesome chemistry, so we’d want to wrestle.

"We wanted to do a superplex off the top rope, and the agent — again, I’m not going to name names — said, ‘Go ahead. I’ll take the heat for it,’ because he knew Vince wouldn’t really be happy with that. Now I heard WWE has announced a Money in the Bank match for the girls.

"I honestly feel like [Triple H] has done so much for the girls, because he started that whole thing in NXT with the Four Horsewomen. When I left WWE, he was one of the people who was so positive. He told me, ‘You’re talented and don’t let anyone else tell you any different.’

"I was very flattered and glad that he respected women’s wrestling."

What are your thoughts on Vince not wanting the women to wrestle like the men do inside the ring? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms