The Hardy Boys are finally back in WWE.

After spending years on the independent wrestling scene revitalizing themselves, Matt and Jeff took to pro wrestling world by storm with their new "Broken" characters that they established in Impact Wrestling. After opting not to re-sign with the company once their deals expired, the pair decided to make their return to the WWE.

They shocked the jam-packed Orlando crowd, as well as the millions watching at home, when they were surprised entrants in the Fatal Four Way Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 33. The Hardys went on to win the titles and reigned as RAW's tag champs for a few weeks before dropping the straps to Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules last week.

Jeff recently joined fellow WWE Superstar Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, where the whole episode was based on Jeff meeting Dean Ambrose for the first time. During their conversation, Jeff was asked about possibly feuding with his brother Matt now that they have returned to WWE again.

This would be their second time feuding with one another, as they had a storyline with each other right before they departed from the company. Hardy believes, however, that fans rather see he and Matt together rather than apart, as it's a feud that they've already seen before (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I think so, yeah [fans want to see the Hardys together]. Yeah, for sure. Bottom line is people don't really want to see that. It's cool for us, like Bret and Owen [Hart] wrestling each other years [ago].

"We loved that. Naturally, for us, back in the day, it was awesome. But yeah, the bottom line is people would rather see us together instead of apart."

As for their return to WWE, Hardy feels that coming back to the company that they established their names in was an inevitability:

"It was one of those things that was inevitable. I think when I did [Jim Ross]'s podcast live at like the House Of Blues back at a couple of WrestleCons ago, that was the big question: 'are you ever going to return [to WWE]?'

"And then, I was like, 'oh yeah, it's inevitable.' I wasn't sure how it was going to come about, but I always knew it deep down, like you're not going to know what that extended family means, even back then I remember, 'we want you to be part of the extended family,' so yeah, it was inevitable and meant to be in some weird way, just how it all happened was the perfect story.

"From The Expedition Of Gold to becoming the WWE [RAW] Tag Team Champions. I mean, it's just the perfect story."

