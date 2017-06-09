In the sport of boxing today, you probably won’t find rivalries bigger than Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The two have wanted to fight each other for years now, but only this year was it finally confirmed after Canelo defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a one-sided contest, before calling out Triple G in what proved to be a tense atmosphere inside of the ring.

SEPTEMBER 16

Now, we’ll find out who the better fighter is on September 16 when the two will meet in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada after plenty of accusations were thrown around that one was avoiding the other.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It was mainly aimed at the red-haired Mexican and Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya, with many now claiming the only reason they went ahead with it is because they finally saw weaknesses in the hard-hitting Kazakh after he edged out Daniel Jacobs in his last outing.

They both know very well how the other works, though, as it’s no secret that the two have sparred several years ago before they became household names.

Article continues below

Their sparring sessions took place in Big Bear, California some years ago, and Triple G has now revealed what went down when it took place – claiming his speed was good.

SPARRING

He told Boxing Scene: “I just remember a couple of rounds.

“I help him and he help me, just boxing not true fight, sparring.

“Not like very hard sparring. I remember he’s a little bit young, his speed is good, his power for 154 is OK – not for 160. Different power, different time.

“Right now, last couple of fights he has power, he has more experience, he’s bigger, stronger, he’s better.

“I knew him, big prospect from Golden Boy, he worked with different promoters. I knew him. That’s a long time ago, this is different story right now, different weight, different age.

“Right now, he has more experience and my situations, I’m older now, it’s 50-50. There’s more interest.”

It’s an answer you’d expect to hear from the always-classy Golovkin who refused to completely bash his opponent, even though this would have been the perfect time to play even more mind games.

The time for playing nice is over, though, as Triple G has already called out his rival for his average performance against Chavez Jr while Canelo is adamant that it’s his era and has been showing off some lethal body shots in training.

Even though they sparred years ago, they’re both very different now and there’s not much they can probably take from that experience heading into September.

Who do you think will win? Canelo or Golovkin? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms