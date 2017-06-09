GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Argentina won the game 1-0 .

Nicolas Otamendi elbows Gabriel Jesus during Brazil vs Argentina

Gabriel Jesus has made quite the impact at Manchester City.

The Brazilian was supposed to move to the Etihad last summer, but for administrative reasons, he didn't play his first game for the club until January of this year.

It was worth the wait. Seven goals and four assists later, and the 20-year-old looks like the Premier League's next big thing.

That tally is even more remarkable considering the wonderkid was restricted to just 11 games in all competitions after suffering a broken metatarsal in a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Understandably, City fans are already getting excited at the idea of seeing him get a full season under his belt.

There's a chance he could even usurp the more established Sergio Aguero in Pep Guardiola's starting line-up, so that's just testament to how promising he looks.

The only thing that might curtail his progress would be if he were to pick up another injury.

Nobody wants to see that, especially if they're associated with City.

A needless accident 

It seemed a little strange then, that team-mate Nicolas Otamendi felt the need to clatter him when playing against the striker in Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Argentina.

As the clock ticked down on the last minutes of the game, Otamendi carelessly elbowed Jesus in the face, causing him to be stretchered off.

City fans were not impressed:

And it was a friendly! Thankfully, it was just a precaution and no real damage seems to have been done.

Jesus should know that everyone at City - apart from Otamendi, apparently - values him very highly.

City's next big thing 

Guardiola admits that the £27million fee the club paid Palmeiras for him now looks like a bargain.

"“I don’t know how we got him so cheap, but now I think he would be expensive," the City boss said, per the Mirror.

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

“Today the prices are crazy all around the world, so he would be expensive, I’m pretty sure about that.

“Before we got him, we expected a lot of things, but not that impact as soon as possible. He will be the future striker in this club for the next years."

The close season is probably the only time of year when fans are crying out for an international break, but City will have to hope they don't suffer any more scares like this one.

Is Jesus the best young striker in the Premier League? Have your say in the comments. 

