WWE

Money In The Bank.

Road Dogg has concerns with the female MITB Ladder Match

The WWE continues to make history for female wrestling.

After former Monday Night RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks' amazing feud; which featured the first ever female Falls Count Anywhere Match, Hell In A Cell Match, (not the first ever) and a great Ironman Match, the WWE has begun to put a lot of effort into their female divisions. Now, SmackDown Live will play host to the first ever female Money In The Bank (MITB) Ladder Match at their upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) this month.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina will compete for the briefcase that grants them a guaranteed shot at the SmackDown Live Women's Title whenever they want, while current champ Naomi will defend her strap against Lana on the same card.

The MITB Ladder Match has been a fan favorite for many years, as the formerly men-exclusive match featured various high spots at former WrestleManias and MITB PPVs. Now, the women will get their opportunity to get in on the action, and they shouldn't fail to disappoint with some of the best workers on the roster being involved in the scrap.

WWE in-ring Legend and current WWE official Road Dogg recently made an appearance on former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 podcast to discuss the inaugural women's bout, and voiced his concerns over the match (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"It was an easy thing to want to do it, but then we got to think about, 'okay, well dang, what if one of these girls gets hurt on this ladder match?

"What if something happens and is that on me?' So it was a big talk with the girls to make sure that they were all game for it and of course, they were. It's all about making history now."

"At this point, it's going to be solely for SmackDown and so that's the decision that was made and I think that's okay because we want to keep the integrity of the brand extension."

As for who he'd live to bring over to SmackDown Live, the former D-Generation X member says he has his eyes on a variety of stars over on the NXT brand at the moment:

"I would love to have Asuka. I think she is a huge star down at NXT and I think she can be an even huger star at the next level. So I'd love to have her. I love Bobby Roode as a human being, known him for years in TNA and nowhere.

"You know, it's weird to say, but AJ Styles is just getting better and better so I'm really really glad to have gotten him and to have kept him…

"I like those Authors of Pain they're a big young group of guys really willing to learn and willing to perform and they're just getting better and better they're instincts are good they're timing is good for a couple of big dudes.

"It seems like everyone down there (NXT) is doing really well. You know I was really glad to get Tye Dillinger, he's a great guy."

What are your thoughts on Road Dogg's concern over the female MITB Ladder Match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

