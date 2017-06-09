Manchester United will give Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new deal on one condition

Premier League clubs announced what players they will be releasing today and a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be departing Manchester United.

Yes, the scale of these departures are truly something to behold. After all, United released Zlatan, while Arsenal have parted way with Yaya Sanogo.

Two names that shouldn't really be spoken in the same breath, to be honest!

Never the less, they have met the same fate and there is no doubt that Ibrahimovic's exit was accelerated by the severe knee injury the Swede picked up playing for United against Anderlecht in the Europa League back in April.

The 35-year-old striker won three trophies in his debut season in England and scored 28 goals before injury cut it short. Up to that point, he had never been substituted in any game he played for the club.

However, it seems as though the door isn't totally shut on the former PSG man's future at Old Trafford.

The Mirror are reporting that United have offered Ibrahimovic the opportunity to continue his rehab with the club and could yet offer him a new deal after being impressed by his recovery.

If you have Zlatan on Instagram you will know that he is stepping up his recovery and appears more determined than ever to make a comeback.

Should it not work out for him, it's unlikely that he'll struggle to find another club.

The nomadic forward is believed to have interest from Italy, China and America, but his agent Mino Raiola has ruled out some possibilities.

His agent Raiola told Sky in Italy: "Will he continue at United? I don't know, we will talk soon to sort out the future.

"He will play for one more year, maybe two.

"There have been offers from clubs from many leagues, but he will remain in Europe 100 per cent."

It's nice that United are offering Ibra the chance to continue with them if he can prove his fitness. Knowing Zlatan, he will take that chance with both hands.

Having said that, if reports regarding Alvaro Morata are true, there might not be a spot left for the Swedish legend when he returns to full fitness.

