GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United will give Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new deal on one condition

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Premier League clubs announced what players they will be releasing today and a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be departing Manchester United.

Yes, the scale of these departures are truly something to behold. After all, United released Zlatan, while Arsenal have parted way with Yaya Sanogo.

Two names that shouldn't really be spoken in the same breath, to be honest!

Article continues below

Never the less, they have met the same fate and there is no doubt that Ibrahimovic's exit was accelerated by the severe knee injury the Swede picked up playing for United against Anderlecht in the Europa League back in April.

The 35-year-old striker won three trophies in his debut season in England and scored 28 goals before injury cut it short. Up to that point, he had never been substituted in any game he played for the club.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

The strange thing Jinder Mahal wanted to do after leaving WWE in 2014

The strange thing Jinder Mahal wanted to do after leaving WWE in 2014

Why AC Milan is the team you will keep picking when FIFA 18 is released

Why AC Milan is the team you will keep picking when FIFA 18 is released

However, it seems as though the door isn't totally shut on the former PSG man's future at Old Trafford.

The Mirror are reporting that United have offered Ibrahimovic the opportunity to continue his rehab with the club and could yet offer him a new deal after being impressed by his recovery.

If you have Zlatan on Instagram you will know that he is stepping up his recovery and appears more determined than ever to make a comeback.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Should it not work out for him, it's unlikely that he'll struggle to find another club.

The nomadic forward is believed to have interest from Italy, China and America, but his agent Mino Raiola has ruled out some possibilities.

His agent Raiola told Sky in Italy: "Will he continue at United? I don't know, we will talk soon to sort out the future.

"He will play for one more year, maybe two.

Manchester United v RSC Anderlecht - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

"There have been offers from clubs from many leagues, but he will remain in Europe 100 per cent."

It's nice that United are offering Ibra the chance to continue with them if he can prove his fitness. Knowing Zlatan, he will take that chance with both hands.

Having said that, if reports regarding Alvaro Morata are true, there might not be a spot left for the Swedish legend when he returns to full fitness.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

The strange thing Jinder Mahal wanted to do after leaving WWE in 2014

The strange thing Jinder Mahal wanted to do after leaving WWE in 2014

Why AC Milan is the team you will keep picking when FIFA 18 is released

Why AC Milan is the team you will keep picking when FIFA 18 is released

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The WWE star Kurt Angle wants a match with - he’s never faced him before

The WWE star Kurt Angle wants a match with - he’s never faced him before

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again