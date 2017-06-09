GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Liverpool fans react to Mohamed Salah's agent's cryptic tweet

Liverpool became the butt of the jokes this week when their attempt to sign Virgil van Dijk collapsed in embarrassing fashion.

The Reds ended their pursuit of the Dutch international and apologised to Southampton after the Saints alleged they had been tapping up the centre-back.

“Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs,” a statement from Liverpool read.

"We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk.

"We respect Southampton's position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player."

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher summed it up best on Twitter.

“FFS! Only person at Liverpool who should apologise is the person who fed the story he wanted to come to LFC when no fee had been agreed,” Carragher said.

Klopp's still on the hunt

Sure Jurgen Klopp will enjoy watching Manchester City or Chelsea now signing Van Dijk.

At least the Liverpool boss has time to single out another top centre-back.

And there are reports he is close to completing a deal to sign Mohamed Salah from AS Roma.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Anfield club are hesitant to meet Roma’s £35 million asking price. The clubs spoke last week but are yet to agree a fee.

AS Roma v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Roma’s issues with meeting Financial Fair Play regulations mean there is room for negotiation. It’s simply whether Liverpool can reach a price they deem worth it.

There’s no desperation to sign Salah considering the wealth of attacking options available to Klopp. Yet the Egyptian had an impressive season, scoring 19 goals and proving 12 assists in all competitions, and adding more talent to a group that includes Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi can only be a good thing for the Reds’ hopes of challenging for the Premier League title.

Salah's agent posted cryptic tweet

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, has posted a cryptic tweet that has left Liverpool fans confused.

“Sometimes, good things come to those who don’t wait too long,” he wrote, perhaps suggesting that Liverpool are in danger of missing out if they wait too long.

Liverpool fans react

Here’s how fans reacted to Abbas’s tweet.

Will Liverpool sign Salah? Let us know in the comments section below!

