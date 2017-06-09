Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

Rumor: LeBron James could move to L.A. in 2018

With Game 4 of the NBA Finals taking place later tonight, LeBron James looks on the brink of losing out on another opportunity to win an NBA Championship despite the performances he puts in each game.

James' Cleveland Cavaliers are currently 3-0 down in the series against the Golden State Warriors, and another loss would see the NBA title go to the Bay Area for the second time in the past three seasons.

It hasn't been the four-time MVP's fault though as to why the Cavaliers are missing out on retaining their NBA crown, as he has been averaging a triple-double in almost every game of the Finals so far.

Kyrie Irving has been turning up in games as well, so it isn't his fault either, but the rest of the Cavaliers squad simply hasn't been good enough to allow the team compete with Golden State and their big four of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

So with the Warriors on the brink of another NBA Championship, there are now rumors swirling surrounding the future of LeBron James once more in Cleveland.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer: "Rumblings across the league suggest that LeBron will consider taking his talents out West.

"Multiple league sources I’ve spoken to think the Lakers or Clippers are viable destinations for King James."

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

With James potentially becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2018, a move to the West is entirely possible. Since he's already achieved his goal of winning a championship in Cleveland, he could be set to take on a new challenge elsewhere in the NBA.

He's already said he’d take a pay cut to play with Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul, and he has a house in the Los Angeles area. But if he does have the ambition of wanting to stay with the Cavaliers, this is a good bit of warning for the team to improve their assets within the next year, otherwise, he will be gone.

For the time being though, it just remains a rumor that must be taken with a pinch of salt, but as we all know, when it comes to LeBron James, anything can happen depending on the goals which he has in his mind.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

