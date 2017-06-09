Sheamus and Cesaro defeated The Hardy Boyz at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a steel cage match earlier this week, which meant The Celtic Warrior claimed the RAW tag team championship for the second time with his unlikely partner.

The two have been doing some fantastic work ever since they were forced to team up, and even though they’ve had to put their singles careers on hold for a while it seems to be working out brilliantly for them as they’re one of the best teams on the roster right now.

SINGLES SUCCESS

However, even though they are currently a team there’s no denying that they still have their ambitions to succeed as individuals – something that’s expected whenever their partnership implodes.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In Cesaro’s case, it’s always been about reaching the brass ring with many claiming he’s talented enough to hold, or at least be in contention for the WWE Championship.

He seems far away from it, though, based on WWE's refusal to catapult him into that position, but Sheamus is a different story altogether.

Article continues below

He’s held some of the biggest prizes available and even though he’s wearing gold around his waist, he has his eyes set on another championship.

TWITTER EXCHANGE

On Twitter, Sheamus tweeted a picture of his impressive cabinet filled with the titles he’s captured in WWE; with one major exclusion as the only title he needs to win to complete the Grand Slam is the Intercontinental Championship – currently occupied by The Miz.

Sheamus posted: “Only one WWE title missing from the #GrandSlam goal I set myself many years ago…it will be mine, oh yes, it will be mine.”

As expected, this prompted a response from The Miz who simply replied, ‘No it won’t,’ while Sheamus sounded pretty confident of landing the crucial championship title he needs to complete the impressive Grand Slam.

He responded: “Wanna bet?”

Cesaro’s popularity has rubbed off on the Irishman slightly, so it wouldn’t be too big of a surprise should the two men ever feud over the gold, even if The A-Lister is the perfect choice to be the champion right now.

WWE has always shown plenty of faith in Sheamus and his resume speaks for itself.

Considering he’s so close to achieving the goal he set out for himself it seems highly unlikely that he’ll call time on his career before holding the Intercontinental Championship on at least one occasion.

Would you like to see Sheamus go for the Intercontinental Championship? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms