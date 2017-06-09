If you're an avid viewer of the WWE's Cruiserweight division, you may have noticed quite the change in the past few weeks.

Back in September of last year, former Ring Of Honor (ROH), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), and Impact Wrestling star TJ Perkins won the WWE's inaugural Cruiserweight Classic Tournament and became the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. After taking the division to Monday Night RAW where he reigned as the division's champ, he was defeated by Brian Kendrick at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view (PPV) and lost his title.

Perkins has since become embroiled in a storyline with the now-Cruiserweight champion, and self-dubbed "King Of The Cruiserweights," Neville. He previously served as Neville's ally before he was turned on this past Monday night.

Article continues below

One interesting aspect of Perkins' character has changed, however, and that would be his name. Instead of being referred to as "TJ Perkins" on WWE TV as of late, he has instead been going by the name "TJP," a throwback to how he was referenced during his days on Impact Wrestling television.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently took to commented on the name change and offered a very weird reason for it. Alvarez suggested someone in WWE told him that Vince McMahon wanted the name change because he hates the 'Perkins' restaurant chain (quotes via Reddit):

Article continues below

"I was told this by someone in WWE, and I believe it...TJP is no longer TJ Perkins...sure as shit, Vince apparently HATES "Perkins" (restaurant).

"He hates it, and he thinks it sucks...and he thinks that if people hear TJ Perkins, they're gonna think of the fucking restaurant. So now he's TJP."

It didn't take long for Perkins himself to respond to the utterly ridiculous claim, as he revealed that he himself called for the change himself as opposed to Alvarez's 'complicated' explanation:

TJP currently comes off of an unsuccessful attempt to recapture the Cruiserweight title from Neville on a recent episode of 205 Live. Although he was playing the heel role during his alliance with Neville, he has since turned face after being attacked by the "King Of The Cruiserweights."

What are your thoughts on Alvarez's claims that McMahon called for Perkins' name change due to his dislike of a similarly named restaurant? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms