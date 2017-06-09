Jose Mourinho has a five-man list of Manchester United targets

In some ways, Jose Mourinho's first season at Manchester United has been a little underwhelming.

The Red Devils drew 15 games and could finish no higher than sixth in the Premier League.

That said, their campaign should still be considered successful thanks to United's 'treble' - of sorts.

While his side undoubtedly have a lot of work to do on their form week in, week out, Mourinho has given the fans plenty of memorable moments this season, not least their triumphs in the Europa League, EFL Cup, and Community Shield.

However, questions are still going to be asked of him because of the amount of money he spent last summer.

It's clear the Special One intends to answer his critics the only way he knows how - by spending even more.

United have some ambitious targets lined up, and they must be even more determined to land them now that they have missed out on Antoine Griezmann.

According to the Independent, Mourinho has a wishlist of five players. What's most remarkable is that two of them are strikers who are likely to cost in excess of £70million each, so it will be interesting to see how he plans to accommodate both of them.

ALVARO MORATA

The first name on the list will come as no surprise. The Real Madrid striker is on his way out of the Bernabeu, and the Telegraph report he has agreed to move to Old Trafford. All that remains is for the two clubs to decide on a fee.

ANDREA BELOTTI

Even if Morata signs, it seems Mourinho would still like to pursue Torino's promising young forward Andrea Belotti. The 23-year-old 28 goals and assisted another seven last term, which is why the Serie A outfit are holding out for his release clause. That figure is in excess of £85m, though United hope they can sign him for less.

IVAN PERISIC

The Croatia international could be tempted by the prospect of Champions League football, with Inter Milan having finished seventh. Perisic is relatively expensive for a 28-year-old, but he could play in several positions across United's midfield.

FABINHO

One of several young players who helped Monaco to a surprise triumph in Ligue 1, Fabinho could be seen as a long-term successor to Michael Carrick. The principality club are thought to be open to letting some players go so they can finance keeping hold of Kylian Mbappe.

VICTOR LINDELOF

United have been linked with the Benfica defender for some time, but it looked as if he was staying at Estadio da Luz when he signed a new contract just months ago. Lindelof would partner Eric Bailly as United's first-choice centre-backs.

Which signing should Mourinho prioritise? Have your say in the comments.

