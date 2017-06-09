The Olympic Games are set to break new ground in 2020 in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Games will have five more sports than Rio in 2016, taking the total to 33. But, the existing sports have been given 15 more events with some new formats included.

However, the introduction of mixed-gender track events has been the major announcement by the IOC.

The Games will include events like a 4x400m mixed relay in athletics and a 4x100m medley mixed relay in swimming, the first time men and women will compete together on the Olympic stage.

Swimming will also include two further new events - a men's 800m and women's 1500m freestyle races while Cycling has gained two new events, for men and women, and basketball will have a three-on-three event, similar to Ice Cube's new event that is coming this summer.

The introduction of freestyle BMX and the madison to cycling make that sport the third largest at the Olympics in terms of medals, with a staggering 66 up for grabs and interest at an all-time high.

Other additions include a mixed relay in the triathlon and a mixed doubles in table tennis and there is no doubt that this will be the most comprehensive and expansive Olympics in the history of the Games.

There is no doubt that the IOC are attempting to make the Games more appealing to the younger masses and move with the times.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the Games will be "more youthful, more urban and include more women," with the last point proving to be one of the most important steps in recent times.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe said: "Athletics is the number one sport at the Olympic Games so we want to work with the IOC to drive effective and meaningful change.

"We will also work with the IOC on how best to introduce a mixed relay event in Tokyo following the huge success it enjoyed in IAAF world relays and Nitro Athletics this year."

