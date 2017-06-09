Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steph Curry.

Report: Cavs players issue promise to Steph Curry after Game 3 squat

The outcome of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers was decided late in the fourth quarter when Kevin Durant scored a three-pointer with seconds remaining in the game, putting the Warriors in the lead.

The game finished 118-113 in Golden State's favour thanks to this key shot, but what might have gone unnoticed or overlooked by some is Steph Curry's reaction to watching Durant's game-winning shot convert.

Immediately following the basket, while the rest of his team made their way back into their side of the court to defend, Curry remained in Cavaliers territory and started to squat in his opponent's direction before running back on defense himself.

Reports have since emerged stating Cleveland have not been impressed by what the two-time NBA MVP did at all.

According to the Twitter account of Sam Amico of Fox Sports: "Source tells AmicoHoops several #Cavs highly agitated about Steph's squat on KD's late Game 3 three. 'Won't be forgotten come Friday night.'"

Curry denied any malicious intent in the taunt after the game, saying to Chris Walder of The Score: "It was all spontaneous. I wish I could have a little bit more control over here. The reactions in certain situations ... I really don't know what I did last night. I saw it, but I don't know what I was doing. I even dropped my mouthpiece because I was so uncoordinated in that sense. It is what it is."

Nevertheless, it seems as though Cleveland haven't forgotten about the incident one bit, and they'll be using it as fuel tonight for their must-win Game 4 of the NBA Finals, as another loss here would see the NBA Championship go back to the Bay Area for the second time in the past three seasons.

There's just as much motivation for the Warriors to win this game though as there is for the Cavaliers, as another victory would see them make playoff history and be the first team to ever go 16-0 in the postseason and win the NBA title.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

Topics:
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference

