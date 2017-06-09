Hertha Berlin send brilliant tweet to Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Manchester United release

Manchester United’s decision to release Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn’t at all surprising, but it doesn’t make it any less sad.

The Swede’s United career isn’t necessarily over. He will continue his rehabilitation from cruciate knee ligament surgery at United’s Carrington training base, and the Red Devils could re-sign him as a free agent once he’s healthy.

But his injury, suffered against Anderlecht in April, has forced Jose Mourinho to target a new number nine in the transfer window. Should Alvaro Morata arrive from Real Madrid, it will likely be the end for Ibra at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old became a fan favourite in just one season at the club. From scoring the winner in the Community Shield to scoring with minutes remaining to hand United the EFL Cup trophy, it was a campaign to remember for Zlatan.

Ibra’s agent, Mino Raiola, recently revealed that the former Paris Saint-Germain star intends to stay in England.

“[Ibrahimovic] wants to stay in England and at the top,” Raiola told talkSPORT, per the Daily Mail.

“If he sees he is a valuable asset for United he will stay. But he knows he can valuable asset for other top clubs also.

“I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and see what all parties want.”

Ibra's has plenty of offers

Unsurprisingly, Ibrahimovic has already received a number of offers.

“There is a possibility [he stays] but also that he does not,” Raiola continued.

“We have talked, he has a lot of offers and ideas that we have to evaluate.

“He's had a fantastic time at United and it's now up to us and the club to decide. We have a date for that but now is time to recover.”

He's worth the risk

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for Mourinho’s side. He may be getting on, and coming off a serious knee injury, but he’s definitely still worth a shot.

And one club who apparently fancy their chances are Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.

Hertha Berlin's brilliant tweet to Ibra

The German club, who finished sixth this season, sent a cheeky offer to Ibrahimovic in the wake of his release from United.

They wrote: “No contract at @ManUtd - we’ve great fans, but still no cash: BUT YOU CAN WIN @bundesliga_de for 1st time 🎉 Think about it @Ibra_official.”

Imagine that. Ibrahimovic, with Salomon Kalou to his right, up against the might of Bayern Munich.

Hertha can dream.

