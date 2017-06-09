Daniel Cormier drops some massive praise on himself and Jon Jones

If you’re talking about two guys that simply don’t like each other in the UFC, you can’t look further than Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

Their hatred has been well-documented for quite some time now, and Bones didn’t do himself any favours when he was suspended for one-year for doping violations, meaning he was unable to fight DC at UFC 200 for the light heavyweight championship.

BITTER RIVALS

Instead, the two bitter rivals will finally meet at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California to potentially end their feud once and for all.

Even before the fight was announced, the two traded plenty of verbal jibes on Twitter with the champion attacking Jones over his troubled past and accused him of using PED’s, while Jones has continued to remind him that he’s currently 1-0 as he defeated Cormier at UFC 182.

In an interesting turn of events, though, Cormier has dropped some huge praise on himself and his rival by claiming that they’re better than Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz ever were.

Speaking on The Herd, Cormier said: “Let’s forget about the old guys.

LEGENDARY COMPARISON

“The old guys were good, they were great. [But] you’re watching the two best fighters in the light heavyweight division’s history because nobody in the past can beat Jon or I. So, you’re watching the two best.

“It’s the same with basketball and everything. We’ve got to let go of our childhood and understand that people can be better.

“And Jon and I are better than the Chuck Liddell’s and the Tito Ortiz’s have ever been. We’re more skilled, the game changes.

“And I watch you every morning make this case for LeBron James. LeBron James is a better basketball player than Michael Jordan.”

The comparisons won’t go down well with everyone, as some still see the likes of The Ice Man and The Huntington Beach Bad Boy as pioneers of the sport who took the UFC to new levels.

Let's not even get into the LeBron and Jordan debate.

Ability-wise, Cormier may have a case as he’s an elite-level wrestler while Jones is one of the most unorthodox fighters that’s ever stepped foot inside of the Octagon.

Despite the lofty praise, DC’s comments weren’t without any insults as he went on to hit out at his past as well as reiterating that he was caught being a ‘dirty fighter’ when he was last in action, and we’ll be seeing a different fighter this time.

Jones might appreciate the praise, but there’s no way he’ll take the other comments lying down.

