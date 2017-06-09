GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Paul Merson says Arsenal should ask for one player should they sell Alexis Sanchez to Man City

The future of Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez has been making headlines for around the last year.

The Chilean forward has only one year left on his current deal with the Gunners and the rest of Europe is slowly swarming around the unsettled 28-year-old.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been linked with Sanchez who scored 24 Premier League goals for Arsene Wenger's side in 2016/17.

The latter have reportedly been closing in on a deal for him in recent days as Pep Guardiola looks to further bolster his outstanding forward line.

Gunners fans will be desperate not to sell to a direct league rival again but Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has a compromise that he believes would make the deal worthwhile for his old club.

He says in exchange for Sanchez's services, Arsene Wenger should ask for City striker Sergio Aguero as part of the deal.

"The owner of the club saying he's not going is dangerous because Pep might want Sanchez and I'd take Aguero all day long at Arsenal," he told Sky Sports, via Independent.

"That won't sit well with [Pep] Guardiola because he likes to be in control."

Watford v Manchester City - Premier League

From an Arsenal perspective, that deal would represent excellent business. Aguero enjoyed yet another fruitful campaign last year, scoring 30 goals in all competitions.

Guardiola has always appeared to be not the biggest fan of the Argentine despite his prolific form in front of goal.

Gabriel Jesus appears to be the Spaniard's favoured striker with summer signing Bernardo Silva looking to break into the forward line as well.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-WEST BROM

With the promise of Sanchez - who worked under Guardiola at Barcelona - who's to say the City boss wouldn't part ways with Aguero?

The 29-year-old striker would be the ideal man to fill the centre-forward role at Arsenal, a position that has come under consistent scrutiny since the departure of Robin van Persie in 2012.

Sanchez was thought to be the answer earlier on in the season but it is clear that the South American star prefers playing out on the left, a role that he could be given should he join City.

