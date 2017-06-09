Official online NBA destination in the UK

The stat line Stephen Curry needs to average an NBA Finals triple-double

Game 4 of the NBA Finals takes place tonight and another win for the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers would secure the team's second NBA Championship in franchise history and the first team ever to sweep the playoffs.

So far in this year's Finals, the man of the hour has been Warriors' Kevin Durant, as he has scored 30-plus in all three games of the Finals this year despite going up against the Cavaliers' LeBron James every night.

However, one player that may have been overlooked in this year's championship series because of Durant's super performances is Golden State's original star Steph Curry, who has quietly been making impressive stat lines of his own.

According to nationr on Reddit, if Curry scores 34 points, with 11 rebounds and 13 assists in Game 4 tonight, he would have averaged a 30-point triple-double performance across the Finals this year.

They went on to say that this is perfectly doable considering Curry is now playing alongside arguably the now best player in the NBA today, and if he does do it, he wonders as well how this will affect the Finals MVP award, and if it would go to Curry instead of Durant.

It would have to be an absolutely outrageous performance for Curry to dethrone Durant for the Finals MVP award after how the 2014 MVP has been playing over the past three games. However, we'll just have to wait and see if he can step up to the plate at the Quicken Loans Arena tonight while also giving his team the best chance of winning the game and earning the NBA title.

Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors

Nevertheless, it's a good time to be a Warriors fan, as this super team of Durant, Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson is coming along nicely, and with them all under 30, they could be a dominant force in the NBA for many seasons to come, bringing a lot of championships with them as well.

The only thing that's standing in the way of this super team and officially kicking off this dynasty with an NBA title is the Cavaliers, but if Curry is able to pull off the performance which this Reddit user suggests, we won't have to wait much longer for it to begin.

