Due to the way which the Golden State Warriors are sweeping their way through this year's playoffs and NBA Finals, there has been much discussion about where this team ranks among the greatest NBA teams of all-time.

Since the discussion began, several NBA legends, including Magic Johnson, Julius Erving, and Rasheed Wallace have all come out and said their respective teams from their respective eras would beat the 2017 Warriors in a game.

Johnson believes the Warriors would be too small to compete against his Showtime Lakers, Erving believes his '83 Sixers: "Would have figured out how to play against this team and how to beat this team," while Wallace has said his '04 Pistons would run today's Warriors as they play defense.

This is slowly becoming a boring argument as no one is able to back their statements up and we can't exactly get a pick-up game going between the Showtime Lakers in their prime vs the modern day Golden State. A conclusion needs to be decided upon.

Enter Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Speaking before the team's decisive Game 4 of the Finals on Friday night, Kerr gave a hilarious comment when asked about so many NBA legends coming out and saying their team from the past could be his team that is on the cusp of winning their second championship in franchise history.

The Warriors head coach gave a rather sarcastic and hilarious response to the question, as he said, according to Sports Illustrated: "The guys in the 50s would've destroyed everybody."

Hopefully, that brings an end to the argument!

In the meantime, Golden State needs to win one more game before they can write their name in the history books as the only team to go 16-0 throughout the postseason and win the NBA Championship.

Standing in their way is, of course, the Cavaliers, who need to win all the remaining games in the Finals to retain their title which they won in dramatic fashion last year. No matter what the legends think, Game 4 of this year's Finals is bound to be entertaining for all.