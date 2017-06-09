Conor McGregor’s aggressive pursuit of Floyd Mayweather has started off a trend, as mixed martial artists haven’t hidden the fact that they want to follow in the Irishman’s footsteps and take on some of the biggest names in boxing.

While some – such as Oscar De La Hoya – think it’s a joke, others are intrigued to find out what would go down. After all, this is for the entertainment of the fans and we’d be paying good money to watch the spectacle.

CROSS PROMOTION

Even though the bout hasn’t been confirmed, people have already been talking about what could go down. Some claim the Notorious will catch Mayweather and shock the world, while others think it’ll be an easy night for Money where he’ll capture his 50th consecutive victim.

Either way, a main event of that quality requires a ridiculous undercard and we’ve already heard UFC light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa call out David Haye – but it’s another heavyweight clash that has people talking.

It’s being said that current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is arguably the greatest fighter in the division’s history, having defeated Junior dos Santos in the Octagon last month and he has his eyes on the man the world is talking about, Anthony Joshua.

Joshua recently defeated Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling encounter to become the unified heavyweight champion of the world, and now Miocic is hopeful he can have an opportunity to fight the Brit during a very respectful call-out.

CALL-OUT

Speaking on the Fight Society Podcast, Miocic said: “He’s a world champ for a reason. It would just be amazing.

“It would be an amazing opportunity. I would just be so grateful…I did the Golden Gloves and all that good stuff. I just love the fight.

“I think it would be a great fight. I think people would love to see it.

“I think it would be a great fight. Conor’s going to do it. It’s great cross promotion, I’d love to be part of that.”

Sadly, it’s all easier said than done as they both have their own contenders to be dealing with – and the McGregor situation hasn’t even been confirmed yet.

Miocic may find himself crossing paths with Fabricio Werdum again, or even an exciting fight against Cain Velasquez while Francis Ngannou is creating waves in the division too.

Joshua, on the other hand, may have to get past Klitschko again with the likes of Kubrat Pulev, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker all in the running to fight him next year.

Two things would be guaranteed, though; this would be the most respectful build-up in history while one of them would definitely get knocked out.

Who would win in a fight between Stipe Miocic and Anthony Joshua? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

