After Wayne Rooney's absence from the England squad for the second time in succession, manager Gareth Southgate gave himself the arduous task of picking himself a new captain.

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was thought to be the logical choice given that the defender captained the Blues for much of their Premier League campaign due to John Terry regularly being condemned to the bench.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart - one of the few senior members of the latest squad - was also another candidate but Southgate has decided to ditch seniority in favour of youth.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Clearly, the former Middlesbrough defender is building a Three Lions team for the future and as such he has named Tottenham striker Harry Kane as the captain for England's game against Scotland.

Southgate explained his decision, telling BBC Sport: "I wanted to give him that boost," he said. "He was pretty chuffed. It's a great honour for any player and their family."

Article continues below

The 23-year-old was in sensational form in the Premier League, winning back-to-back Golden Boots with 29 goals in just 30 appearances, including seven in his final two fixtures.

He has captained Spurs on numerous occasions and now, he has received an honour that few professional footballers get.

Naturally, Twitter quickly picked up on the news and delivered a mixed verdict on Southgate's decision to nominate Kane.

England have a tendency to nominate strikers to be England captain with Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Rooney all being given the responsibility.

Kane has taken enormous strides in his career over the last three years and speaking before England's World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park, the young striker discussed the next step he wants to take.

"I want to be classed in that [world-class] bracket, but I know I'm not there yet," he said, via BBC.

Kane then said that to fulfil his ambitions, he must emulate one of his idols; Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo's a great role model, a fantastic player," he added.

"Who wouldn't want to win that big gold trophy [Ballon d'Or]? It's definitely something I aspire to do. Doing that, you have to win the big tournaments, for club and country.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms