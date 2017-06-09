Vince Russo continues to steal headlines in the professional wrestling world.

The former WWE writer, who aided the professional wrestling powerhouse during the Monday Night Wars, has recently been involved in some heat with former WWE manager Jim Cornette who actually challenged Russo to a fist fight with $5,000 on the line. It all stemmed after Cornette claimed that Russo had been emailing Vince McMahon on a weekly basis "begging" for a job.

Earlier this month Michael Hayes got in on the action and claimed that Russo actually tried to retire The Undertaker during his heyday 15 years ago:

Article continues below

"So, I have NO heat with Vince Russo, treated me good with Hardy's, just did not tell the truth when he came back, didn't know the product," Hayes tweeted. "If U don't believe me, ask Heyman and Gerwirtz!!! I'm not lying. Russo wanted to retire Taker, I made more money with Taker after that! True."

Russo responded with a Tweet of his own, stating that the storyline was only meant to be an angle:

Article continues below

"even an idiot would know Taker "retiring" at 37 was an angle."

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, Russo got the opportunity to elaborate on his response to Hayes, claiming that he doesn't remember pitching the idea at all (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"No bro I don't remember it at all," Russo said on The Wrestling Inc. Podcast. "And I'll tell you why I don't remember it all, Raj.

"Because, here's what people have to understand. Back in 2002, I was meeting with Vince McMahon secretly for about three days. Nobody knew I was meeting with him.

"Bro, I went through the roster A through Z of what I would do with every single person on the roster. That's why it was like a two or three day session. Vince McMahon hired me. We agreed to money, he hired me," Russo revealed.

"Where the deal fell apart bro was, I said to Vince, 'OK, how do you want to let people know about this now?' And it was right before King of the Ring of 2002 and Vince said to me, 'just show up at TV.'"

What are your thoughts on the possibility that Russo attempted to retire The Undertaker 15 years ago in an angle? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms