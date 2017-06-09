Georges St-Pierre might just get his requested middleweight title fight with Michael Bisping.

Earlier this year it was announced that St-Pierre had signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC and he would be making his middleweight debut with an immediate title shot against division champ Michael Bisping. No date or venue for the bout was announced, but the fight was expected to happen sometime this summer.

St-Pierre took to Instagram, however, to note that he wouldn't be ready to fight Bisping until October, which didn't work with UFC President Dana White's time frame, thus forcing him to call off the fight. Both St-Pierre and Bisping expressed displeasure with the decision, but White instead made an interim 185-pound title bout between Yoel Romero and Robbert Whittaker.

The former welterweight champ recently did an interview with TSN to talk about his current plans for his Octagon return, and stated that after a recent conversation with Dana White he's optimistic the fight with Bisping is going to happen (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“It was changing but I talked to Dana a few days ago and he wrote me at the end. I tried to convince him that it was a good thing that if I come back, it needs to be a situation - I [have] a lot to risk and I need to have something that I can gain from it.

"So big risk, big reward and fighting Michael Bisping, that’s what that gives me. He’s the one that has the most wins in the UFC history. He just beat my record by one but if I beat him, I will beat him.

"I know Michael will retire, I think, if he ever loses [again]. . .

“I talked to Dana and at the end of the conversation he said. ‘Look we’ll figure it out. We’ll see what happens.’ So hopefully it will happen.”

“I’m positive [it will happen]. I think it will happen. I think it will. After the conversation I had with him, because the problem I have with Dana is my mistake.

"We talked through reporters. There’s declaration and stuff so I think it’s good that we talk to each other and can see where are minds are and work together for the benefit of UFC, of me, for the fans, and make everybody happy.”

What are your thoughts on the possibility of St-Pierre vs. Bisping still happening? Let us know in the comments section below!

