UFC

Jon Jones.

Jon Jones' coach on why there's 'no doubt' he'll finish Cormier

There is no doubt coming out of the Jon Jones camp that the former UFC light heavyweight champion will defeat Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

Jones and Cormier have had a bitter rivalry leading all the way back to UFC 182 in January of 2015 where they met inside the Octagon for the first time. "Bones" defeated Cormier via unanimous decision to successfully defend his then-light heavyweight championship.

After a slew of personal and legal issues outside the cage, Jones was stripped of his 205-pound strap which opened the door for the former Olympian to capture the gold against Anthony Johnson at UFC 187. Now Cormier is set to defend his title against Jones at UFC 214 later next month (July 29, 2017), where the two will get to settle their differences once and for all.

Jones' striking coach John Winkeljohn recently joined Submission Radio to talk about the upcoming match-up, and stated that there's no doubt in his mind "Bones" will get the finish against "DC" come fight night in Anaheim, California (quotes via MMA Mania):

“Nah, he won’t exit. No, Jon’s getting his title back – well, the title he never lost. Yeah, he’s walking out back being the champ of the world again. Absolutely, absolutely. Jon’s focus is on point.

"Like I said, when Jon gets on top of someone on the ground, it’s always a bloody mess with elbows, etcetera. He’s got great submissions from there too and Jon can take Daniel down like you saw last time, there’s no doubt about it.

"But on the way, there’s a lot of strikes that Daniel’s gonna run into before he gets taken down.”

“Oh yeah, I think he finishes him, there’s no doubt about it. I just want it to be a big fight. I think that both guys, DC in this fight, Jon and Gustafsson in the next fight, all the guys, I just want them to… I have no problem with them doing whatever, talking the way they talk behind the scenes.

"Whatever can get more pay-per-view sales, whatever’s gonna make these guys more money and sell the fight, at the end of the day, that’s what you gotta do.

"But I definitely see it being a shorter fight and Jon finishing him.”

What are your thoughts on Winklejohn claiming Jones will finish Cormier when they meet inside the Octagon the second time around? Let us know how you feel in the comments section below! 

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Georges St-Pierre
Anderson Silva
Nate Diaz

