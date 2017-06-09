GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Shearer.

Alan Shearer owns fan who criticised Harry Kane on Twitter

There’s never been a better time to be Harry Kane.

Last month the Tottenham Hotspur striker retained his Premier League Golden Boot award as eight goals in the final three matches of the season saw him finish with 29 goals.

And today, Gareth Southgate handed Kane an honour that has been shared by heroes including Bobby Moore, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney by making him England captain.

Kane will captain the Three Lions when they take on Scotland in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The Tottenham forward will take the armband from Rooney, who hasn’t been included in the squad.

"I wanted to give him that boost," England boss Southgate said, per BBC Sport. "He was pretty chuffed. It's a great honour.

"We have several players who have excellent leadership qualities.

"Harry is a player who we have worked with in the Under-21s before. He's got a terrific mentality and I know he is delighted to be leading the team."

England Media Access

Lallana is behind him

Kane hasn’t played for his country since September 4 but he has the support of his teammates, including Adam Lallana.

"I'm absolutely delighted for Harry, I've been so impressed by him. He's demonstrated why he's one of the world's best players," the Liverpool midfielder said.

Shearer sent Kane a class tweet

Captaining England is a huge honour. Just ask Shearer, who captained his country on 34 occasions.

The Newcastle United legend responded to Kane’s captaincy with a wonderful message for the 23-year-old on Twitter.

“Congratulations @HKane. It doesn't get any better than this. You and your family should be extremely proud 👍🏻,” Shearer wrote.

Fan responded to Shearer

One fan isn’t too enthralled with Southgate’s decision, though. Craig McGuiness, going by @craig99mac, responded to Shearer’s tweet by bringing up Kane’s disappointing performances at the European Championship last year.

“What about his 'performances' in the euros……..,” Craig wrote.

Shearer then owned him

Shearer has proven himself to be rather ruthless at times on Twitter and his response to the fan was perfect.

“What about them?What about mine prior to Euro96? Finished tournament top scorer. #pipedown,” Shearer wrote.

Case closed.

Criticising Kane’s efforts in France is rather harsh. It was his first major tournament and he was part of an entire group that played poorly.

He’s proven this season that he can be a world-class striker. And England fans would love to see him produce the goods at next year’s World Cup.

Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What do you make of the decision to make Kane England captain? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
John Terry
Steven Gerrard
Tottenham Hotspur
Wayne Rooney
England Football
David Beckham
Alan Shearer
Football
Premier League

