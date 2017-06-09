GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Olivier Giroud scores outrageous goal for France against Sweden

For France, Olivier Giroud is a completely different animal to the player regular Premier League watchers see for Arsenal.

The towering striker is an excellent 'Plan B' for the Gunners but when he puts on the Les Bleus jersey, he morphs into one of the finest forwards in the world.

Fresh from scoring a perfect hattrick in the 5-0 win over Paraguay, the 30-year-old - who has 17 goals in his last 17 starts for his country - was chosen to lead the line against Sweden in a World Cup qualifier.

Giroud's inclusion always sparks debate due to him keeping Karim Benzema out but he justified his selection by scoring a truly outrageous goal.

Have a look at the masterpiece below:

This season, Giroud just has a knack for scoring brilliant goals with his ridiculous scorpion kick against Crystal Palace earlier on in the season still fresh in the memory.

Of course, Twitter quickly picked up on the moment of artistry and users unanimously praised the Arsenal front man.

Despite his antics in Stockholm, Giroud is still unlikely to be Arsene Wenger's first-choice striker come the start of the domestic season.

The 30-year-old will be desperate for playing time to secure his place in Didier Deschamps' 2018 World Cup squad and admitted his current situation at the Gunners is frustrating.

"I will put up with the transfer market. I will discuss with the coach but he is relying on me," he said, via Sky Sports.

Sweden v France - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

"It is true that I have had limited playing time but it was for a certain amount of time, it is true there were things against me. I will not settle for another year with such little playing time."

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Arsene Wenger
Football
Dimitri Payet
Paul Pogba

