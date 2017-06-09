GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Hugo Lloris makes horrible mistake in final minute of Sweden vs France

France were on course to extend their lead over Sweden at the top of World Cup qualifying Group A when Olivier Giroud scored a stunning strike in the first half.

Les Bleus, whose line-up included Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Antoine Griezmann and Dimitri Payet, are looking to send a message ahead of next summer’s tournament in Russia with a strong qualifying campaign.

And it was all going so well. Four wins from five prior to kick-off, and with Giroud giving Didier Deschamps’ side the lead, France were doing their exciting reputation no harm.

But then it all fell to pieces.

Jimmy Durmaz equalised for Sweden just six minutes after Giroud’s goal and, in the 93rd minute of the match, Hugo Lloris made a mistake that will remain with him for the rest of his career.

France were in no danger when the ball was played back to the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper with just seconds remaining on the clock.

Lloris, under pressure, ran out of his area and attempted to find his centre-back.

But his pass made its way to Ola Toivonen who, from inside his own half, struck the ball into the gaping net from 40 yards out.

What a strike

Lloris’ blunder was incredible, but take nothing away from Toivonen. Under pressure and from a great distance, he struck it perfectly.

It was such a good ending to the game. Check it out below.

Video: Lloris' howler vs Sweden

Check out Deschamps’ face when Toivonen’s shot went in. No doubt he will be having serious words with Lloris right now.

Twitter reacts

Lloris’ mistake sent Twitter completely crazy.

Sweden’s 2-1 victory leaves them tied at the top of Group A on 13 points from six matches. Behind them are the Netherlands, who are on 10 points following a fantastic 5-0 win over Luxembourg.

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Raphael Varane
Hugo Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur
Football
Premier League
Laurent Koscielny
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

