Robert Lewandowski is not happy with Bayern Munich teammates after missing out on Bundesliga Golden Boot

The race for the Golden Boot in the Bundesliga this season was pretty spectacular, to say the least.

The division's two finest goal scorers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski went head-to-head with just one solitary strike separating the prolific pair.

In the end the former got the better of the Polish international, scoring 31 times for Thomas Tuchel's attack-minded outfit.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Lewandowski managed 30 in 33 appearances and was the in line for the accolade on the last day of the season but he failed to add to his tally against Freiburg, a game which Bayern won 4-1.

Aubameyang did, scoring a brace in the 4-3 victory over Werder Bremen and it seems the Polish goal-getter was not happy about missing out on the award.

Article continues below

In fact, he took aim at his own teammates for not helping him win it such was his frustration and his words on international duty with Poland will not go down well in Bavaria.

“It doesn't hurt anymore, but it did at first,” he replied when asked about missing out on the award, per Independent.

“Maybe because I wasn't completely satisfied with the way my team helped me. Immediately after the last game, I felt anger. I was disappointed with my team. That was the feeling I had.”

Ouch, I'm sure the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will be questioning Lewandowski's motives after those words.

Bayern's three main creative forces worked tirelessly all season to provide their striker with goals and it seems they're getting no thanks for their exploits.

Lewandowski was the holder of the Golden Boot, scoring 30 times for the Bavarian giant's last season as they lifted yet another Bundesliga title - he also won the accolade in 2013/14 with Dortmund.

Victorious in the league again in 2016/17 means that the club have now lifted the crown in five consecutive seasons.

However, maybe the club's number nine should keep his selfishness to himself because before this, he seemed like such a nice guy.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms