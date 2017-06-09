GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Robert Lewandowski is not happy with Bayern Munich teammates after missing out on Bundesliga Golden Boot

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The race for the Golden Boot in the Bundesliga this season was pretty spectacular, to say the least.

The division's two finest goal scorers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski went head-to-head with just one solitary strike separating the prolific pair.

In the end the former got the better of the Polish international, scoring 31 times for Thomas Tuchel's attack-minded outfit.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Lewandowski managed 30 in 33 appearances and was the in line for the accolade on the last day of the season but he failed to add to his tally against Freiburg, a game which Bayern won 4-1.

Aubameyang did, scoring a brace in the 4-3 victory over Werder Bremen and it seems the Polish goal-getter was not happy about missing out on the award.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

Former WWE Title holder shuts down ridiculous rumors surrounding name change

Former WWE Title holder shuts down ridiculous rumors surrounding name change

The five players Jose Mourinho is determined Man United sign this summer [Independent]

The five players Jose Mourinho is determined Man United sign this summer [Independent]

In fact, he took aim at his own teammates for not helping him win it such was his frustration and his words on international duty with Poland will not go down well in Bavaria.

“It doesn't hurt anymore, but it did at first,” he replied when asked about missing out on the award, per Independent.

“Maybe because I wasn't completely satisfied with the way my team helped me. Immediately after the last game, I felt anger. I was disappointed with my team. That was the feeling I had.”

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WOLFSBURG-BAYERN-MUNICH

Ouch, I'm sure the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will be questioning Lewandowski's motives after those words.

Bayern's three main creative forces worked tirelessly all season to provide their striker with goals and it seems they're getting no thanks for their exploits.

Lewandowski was the holder of the Golden Boot, scoring 30 times for the Bavarian giant's last season as they lifted yet another Bundesliga title - he also won the accolade in 2013/14 with Dortmund.

FBL-EUR-C1-MARSEILLE-DORTMUND

Victorious in the league again in 2016/17 means that the club have now lifted the crown in five consecutive seasons.

However, maybe the club's number nine should keep his selfishness to himself because before this, he seemed like such a nice guy. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Robert Lewandowski
Arjen Robben
Manuel Neuer
Franck Ribery
Thiago
Bundesliga
Football
Bayern Munich

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

Former WWE Title holder shuts down ridiculous rumors surrounding name change

Former WWE Title holder shuts down ridiculous rumors surrounding name change

The five players Jose Mourinho is determined Man United sign this summer [Independent]

The five players Jose Mourinho is determined Man United sign this summer [Independent]

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The WWE star Kurt Angle wants a match with - he’s never faced him before

The WWE star Kurt Angle wants a match with - he’s never faced him before

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again