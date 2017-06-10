Cavaliers dominate Warriors for first Finals victory in Game 4

After losing Game 3 in utterly heartbreaking fashion, the Cleveland Cavaliers found themselves down 3-0 heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit.

However, rooted in the fact that Cleveland remarkably came back in last year’s Finals after trailing 3-1, LeBron James and the Cavs proved that this series isn’t over yet, taking care of business in front of their home crowd by the score of 137-116.

The main storyline of Game 4 was Cleveland’s offensive dominance. In fact, they crushed Finals records for most points in a single quarter with 49 in the first quarter and also the most points in a half with 86 in the first half. They were virtually unstoppable in the first half and were able to hold on in the second, denying Golden State the opportunity to make any major runs on offense.

For the game, the Cavs shot 46-for-87 (52.9 percent) from the field, including an amazing 24-for-45 (53.3 percent) from three-point range. Their three-point barrage amounted to an NBA record.

Additionally, they went 21-for-31 from the free throw line with a 14-of-22 performance in the first quarter alone. They also had 27 assists compared to 11 turnovers on the night.

LeBron James was sensational yet again, posing a triple-double with 31 points on 11-of-22 shooting, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Kyrie Irving had another outstanding offensive output as well, posting a game-high 40 points on 15-for-27 shooting, including 7-of-12 from three along with seven rebounds and four assists. Kevin Love added 23 points as the third option for Cleveland and also added five rebounds.

LeBron also passed Magic Johnson for the most triple-doubles in Finals history.

In the losing effort, the Warriors offense was effective yet again, but they were wildly ineffective on the defensive end. For the game, Golden State shot 39-for-87 (44.8 percent) from the field including 11-for-39 (28.2 percent) from three and had 26 assists compared to 12 turnovers.

Kevin Durant showed up once again for the Warriors, posting 35 points on 9-of-22 shooting, including a 15-of-16 showing from the free throw line.

However, unfortunately for the Warriors, both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson struggled shooting the ball. Curry had 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting, including 2-for-9 from deep and Thompson had 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Draymond Green had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Game 5 will take place on Monday at Golden State’s Oracle Arena. While the Cavaliers are not yet considered “back” in the series, they can certainly make things interesting with a win in Game 5, which would send the series back to Cleveland for Game 6.