Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after being released by Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was, unsurprisingly, released by Manchester United on Friday.

The Red Devils made the decision to release their 28-goal hitman after he underwent cruciate knee ligament surgery. While United will allow Ibrahimovic to continue his rehabilitation at their Carrington training complex, it’s possible the Swede won’t return to action until 2018.

So, while there’s every chance Jose Mourinho will re-sign Ibra as a free agent when he’s fully fit, that would appear unlikely. The Portuguese is reportedly close to sealing a deal with Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata, and has also been linked with a move for Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Article continues below

Though Ibra’s first season in England was a huge success, it’s likely conclusion has been rather regrettable. The former Paris Saint-Germain striker was forced to watch his teammates defeat Ajax in the Europa League final and it’s a shame he won’t be available to play against Real Madrid in a mouth-watering European Super Cup tie.

Still, he delivered some incredible memories. The winner against Leicester City in the Community Shield. The hat-trick against Saint-Etienne. The late winner against Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

Article continues below

Zlatan remained coy when asked to discuss his future after the 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm.

"In a few weeks I'll be back in the field," he told Sky Italia, via Goal.

"Where? Let's see."

Ibra: 'You win and lose together'

He revealed just how disappointed he was to miss the final, although he was pleased to have been able to play a part in United’s overall success.

"When you win, you are always good, you don't feel even more pain," the 35-year-old added.

"I regret not being able to play this game. It is normal, I wanted to be on the pitch but the situation is this.

"I had a different role, I supported the team, but what matters is that we won. That's the most important thing because this is a collective trophy.

"You win and lose together. Now we raised another trophy, which is the third this year of the five available."

Zlatan's Instagram video

Zlatan was probably made aware of his release before Man United announced it.

Although it doesn’t appear as if he’s too down about it.

The forward took to Instagram on Friday evening to post a rather odd video of himself lying in bed with a pair of football boots on.

Set to some western whistling, Ibrahimovic repeatedly bangs his boots together.

While the video is strange, the message is clear. He’s ready to get back to football.

Check it out below.

Video: Ibrahimovic's Instagram video

Keep doing you, Zlatan.

Who will Zlatan sign for? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms