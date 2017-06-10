GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Manchester City look to have made their third signing of the summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pep Guardiola is a man on a mission this transfer window as the Spaniard bids to turn his underwhelming Manchester City into a European Goliath.

After just scraping Champions League football and winning no trophies, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has had to act quickly in the transfer market.

Before the transfer window opened on June 9, City announced the signings of Bernardo Silva from Monaco and Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Many more are expected to follow and it seems that Guardiola's side are close to announcing their third signing of the summer with Mexican winger Hirving Lozano expected to arrive from Pachuca.

The 21-year-old is a hot property in world football and it was reported that Manchester United were interested in acquiring his signature, but City appear to have beaten their bitter rivals.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

What Alvaro Morata changed his Twitter bio to after agreeing Man Utd move

What Alvaro Morata changed his Twitter bio to after agreeing Man Utd move

Nicknamed 'Chucky', Lozano has scored three goals in 14 appearances this season for Pachuca and notched the same amount of goals in just five games for Mexico at the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

However, reports say that the diminutive winger will be loaned to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven for next season in order to get a taste of European football, per Univision.

Speaking after Mexico's 3-0 win over Honduras - where Lozano scored - the young ace was actually unaware of the links to City.

Mexico v New Zealand

He said, via The Sun: “I only just heard about it when they asked me. I’ve not been told anything.

“I’ve got to take it calmly and speak about it all with the [Pachuca] directors.”

Nevertheless, despite the rumours coming as news to him, Lozano is keen on moving to the Etihad and going to PSV on loan.

FBL-WC-2018-MEX-HON

He added: “Of course I would be.

"They are great teams and going to one would be very important."

Lozano is seen as the finest Mexican youngster in world football and the deal is rumoured to cost around £17m. Below is a little highlights video to excite City fans.

FBL-COPAM2016-MEX-PRESSER

Jose Mourinho will not be happy after the 21-year-old appeared to have his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, previously saying: "The one I would like most is Manchester, I like this club a lot and it’s a very important club."

Maybe he was just referring to City this whole time?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Silva
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Sergio Aguero
Kevin De Bruyne
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

What Alvaro Morata changed his Twitter bio to after agreeing Man Utd move

What Alvaro Morata changed his Twitter bio to after agreeing Man Utd move

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again