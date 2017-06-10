Pep Guardiola is a man on a mission this transfer window as the Spaniard bids to turn his underwhelming Manchester City into a European Goliath.

After just scraping Champions League football and winning no trophies, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has had to act quickly in the transfer market.

Before the transfer window opened on June 9, City announced the signings of Bernardo Silva from Monaco and Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica.

Many more are expected to follow and it seems that Guardiola's side are close to announcing their third signing of the summer with Mexican winger Hirving Lozano expected to arrive from Pachuca.

The 21-year-old is a hot property in world football and it was reported that Manchester United were interested in acquiring his signature, but City appear to have beaten their bitter rivals.

Nicknamed 'Chucky', Lozano has scored three goals in 14 appearances this season for Pachuca and notched the same amount of goals in just five games for Mexico at the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

However, reports say that the diminutive winger will be loaned to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven for next season in order to get a taste of European football, per Univision.

Speaking after Mexico's 3-0 win over Honduras - where Lozano scored - the young ace was actually unaware of the links to City.

He said, via The Sun: “I only just heard about it when they asked me. I’ve not been told anything.

“I’ve got to take it calmly and speak about it all with the [Pachuca] directors.”

Nevertheless, despite the rumours coming as news to him, Lozano is keen on moving to the Etihad and going to PSV on loan.

He added: “Of course I would be.

"They are great teams and going to one would be very important."

Lozano is seen as the finest Mexican youngster in world football and the deal is rumoured to cost around £17m. Below is a little highlights video to excite City fans.

Jose Mourinho will not be happy after the 21-year-old appeared to have his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, previously saying: "The one I would like most is Manchester, I like this club a lot and it’s a very important club."

Maybe he was just referring to City this whole time?

