British and world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua made a good spirited TV appearance on Friday night, where he proved in numbers what a punch he has - on an arcade game.

Joshua was appearing on The Graham Norton Show along with Oscar-winning actress Rachel Weisz, comedian Greg Davies, and Hobbit star Martin Freeman.

After a quick tutorial, Joshua had the other celebrities punch the "Boxer" arcade game to see what score they could manage between 0 and 999.

Article continues below

After a short tutorial from the British boxing star Rachel Weisz, wife to James Bond star Daniel Craig, went first and notched 182, Martin Freeman went next and scored 594 before Greg Davis hit a pretty impressive 672.

Graham Norton even had a go and hit a far-from-embarrassing 417.

Article continues below

There was clearly only going to be one winner, though, and Joshua, without seeming to put much effort into it, broke the machines record and hit nearly 900.

It wasn't quite the terrifying display of power we saw in a BBC interview the boxer did with fellow Watford boy Troy Deeney in September of last year, when Joshua managed to break a similar machine.

In that instance, Joshua simply hit the machine so hard it didn't even register his punch.

Joshua, as he usually does, came off well in the interview with fellow stars, mixing in with the fun and games and even admitting to being a bit of a Spice Girls fan when he was younger and fondly reminiscing about when he met Geri Halliwell back in the day.

He did have a story worthy of a little more street cred, however, as he also talked about rap icon Dr. Dre Facetimed him before his fight against Klitschko, joking at the inconvenience caused as it interrupted his pre-fight physio and sandwich.

The boxer certainly did his popularity no harm as fans all over Twitter commented on what a great guy he seemed to be.

You can see his punch from The Graham Norton Show in the video below.

With a clause in his contract for a rematch with Klitschko expecting to be triggered and an announcement expected soon, it won't be too long before Joshua is on our screens again, probably throwing punches at the big Ukrainian rather than an arcade game, mind you.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms