Manchester United set to announce first summer signing on Wednesday

After securing Champions League football at the first time of asking, Jose Mourinho looks set for a huge summer to build on his first season with Manchester United.

An EFL Cup and a Europa League trophy signalled an impressive debut campaign but throughout 2016/17, it was clear the Red Devils needed some big signings.

Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were brought in last summer but such was the lack of quality in United's squad that the quartet were simply not enough.

The club have already been linked with a host of talent from across Europe and according to The Sun, Mourinho will have his first signing completed by Wednesday; Benfica's Victor Lindelof.

The Swedish defender, who is on international duty, will play against Norway on Tuesday and will then catch a plane to Manchester where he will have a medical before signing a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old will reportedly cost United £35m and Lindelof has already told his pals in Stockholm that the move is underway, saying that he is honoured to be joining "such a massive club".

A source said: “It’s a done deal. There are some very minor things to wrap up and of course the medical.

“He hasn’t wanted to allow the move to distract him from Sweden duty but he will be flying straight to Manchester after the game in Oslo on Tuesday and then undergoing his medical.”

Lindelof was reportedly close to joining United back in January but a move never materialised and instead, the Swede went on to lift the Portuguese title with Benfica.

Now, it seems as if the Red Devils finally have their man with Mourinho likely to partner him with Bailly next season.

Both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have failed to nail down a spot next to the Ivorian and Marcos Rojo is out until 2018 with a serious knee injury.

Lindelof is likely to be the first of many signings at Old Trafford this summer with a number of top European players being targeted.

Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, Torino's Andrea Belotti and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata are just some of the names on the lengthy list.

