Victor Lindelof has spoken to friends about potential move to Manchester United

Manchester United are yet to make their first signing of the summer, but it's clear that Jose Mourinho is trying to get his business done early.

While it wasn't the conclusion they wanted, United at least know the outcome of their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann.

Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata looks likely to join, while the Independent claim they will also look to buy Andrea Belotti, Ivan Perisic, Fabinho, and Victor Lindelof.

It has to be said that's a rather ambitious list.

United are one of the few clubs who have the financial resources to suggest they probably could sign all five of those players, though it seems a bit farfetched that they'll land all of their targets.

However, not only has significant progress been made on the Morata deal, another move that now looks almost certain to go ahead is that of Victor Lindelof.

The Benfica defender has been targeted by the Red Devils before, but after interest in January, he decided to sign a new contract with the Portuguese side.

Lindelof sounds determined 

In reality, all that means is that Benfica can command a slightly higher fee for him, especially as the Sweden international seems set on joining United.

Prior to his country's World Cup qualifier win over France last night, Lindelof reportedly told friends in Stockholm he was excited to join "such a massive club" and said he would "fight for his team and fans", per the Sun.

Sweden v Belgium - Group E: UEFA Euro 2016

The 22-year-old is expected to fly to Manchester after Sweden's game against Norway on Tuesday, and he will then undergo a medical with a view to completing his switch.

Mourinho will no doubt be delighted to hear how keen Lindelof is to arrive. It's a huge positive for United, though less so for the likes of Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Phil Jones, and Marcos Rojo, who he is likely to usurp in the pecking order.

It's expected that Lindelof will team up with Eric Bailly as United's first-choice centre-backs.

It remains to be seen how many of his other targets Mourinho will be successful in luring to Old Trafford, but this first signing would be a great statement of intent to get the ball rolling this summer.

Who do United need to sign this summer? Have your say in the comments. 

