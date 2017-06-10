According to the police report on his arrest, golfer Tiger Woods had recently taken Xanax when he was pulled over by the police in the early hours of the morning on May 29.

"I asked Woods if he had taken any medication, to which he stated ‘Xanax’," officer Christopher Fandry wrote in the incident report.

Xanax, medical name alprazolam, is defined as "a potent, short-acting anxiolytic [and] minor tranquiliser".

In short, it is used to treat anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

This evidence from the police report would seem to slightly contradict Woods' statement that the arrest could not have been foreseen.

His statement at the time read: "What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

However, if Woods had taken Xanax, available only by prescription and widely distributed in the US as a prescriptive treatment, then he would probably have been aware of its potential effects.

While it is possible that other medication was involved, and there is no law against driving while on Xanax, questions are still being raised. In particular, what was Woods doing driving after taking it so late at night, and what else was in play for him to justify releasing his statement?

There is no way of telling just yet as there is expected to be a period of radio silence before Woods faces trial over the charges, but his fans will be concerned for his welfare.

While it is known that he has been on medication following a shoulder injury, his fans will be concerned for the golfer and be speculating about his well-being, short and long term.

If he has anxiety and/or sleep issues, then his supporters will be hoping a return to the course can set him back on the straight and narrow given that he has hardly played for the best part of two years following several operations.

Fans will be waiting with baited breath for the next piece of news on the fallen star.

