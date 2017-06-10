GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Fury is expected to come back, looking a bit trimmer, this year and has called out Anthony Joshua.

Peter Fury gives the latest update on Tyson's recovery and comeback

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tyson Fury's uncle and trainer Peter says the boxer can't wait to get back in the ring, but was coy about what was going on regarding his case at UK Anti-Doping.

Fury and his cousin Hughie, also a professional heavyweight, were both charged in June last year under anti-doping rules 15 months after a banned substance was found by medical teams in their urine.

There is another case that is ongoing that has been complicated by an alleged conflict of interests.

Article continues below

For the moment, boxer Fury is taking a holiday, but is keen to get his hearing sorted out when he returns.

"He’s on holiday at the moment with his family, and once he’s back it’ll be good to sit down with him, get him back into a proper routine and get him back into fighting shape. I’m very hopeful we’ll get him a fight before the end of the year," Peter told Boxing News.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

What Alvaro Morata changed his Twitter bio to after agreeing Man Utd move

What Alvaro Morata changed his Twitter bio to after agreeing Man Utd move

The conflict of interest at UKAD means no date has been set for the hearing to recommence, but Peter Fury is keen to get his nephew, a popular if mercurial figure in the boxing world, back into the swing of things, which could help keep him on the straight and narrow long term.

“We can’t say much at the moment, it’s ongoing.

"The legal team, we’ve got one of the best legal teams in the world, and they’re dealing with it.

Boxing at Copper Box

“Tyson is definitely coming back, he’s got the bit between the teeth and his exact words were: ‘I need to come back, clean up the heavyweight division and get rid of bum city.’

“He’s been looking on the sidelines at what’s going on and he can’t wait to get back.”

Tyson will have plenty of options lining up for his return, with the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, and even Tony Bellew all packing the heavyweight scene.

Knowing Fury like we all do, he'll be confident he can defeat all of them.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

What Alvaro Morata changed his Twitter bio to after agreeing Man Utd move

What Alvaro Morata changed his Twitter bio to after agreeing Man Utd move

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again