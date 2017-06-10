Tyson Fury's uncle and trainer Peter says the boxer can't wait to get back in the ring, but was coy about what was going on regarding his case at UK Anti-Doping.

Fury and his cousin Hughie, also a professional heavyweight, were both charged in June last year under anti-doping rules 15 months after a banned substance was found by medical teams in their urine.

There is another case that is ongoing that has been complicated by an alleged conflict of interests.

Article continues below

For the moment, boxer Fury is taking a holiday, but is keen to get his hearing sorted out when he returns.

"He’s on holiday at the moment with his family, and once he’s back it’ll be good to sit down with him, get him back into a proper routine and get him back into fighting shape. I’m very hopeful we’ll get him a fight before the end of the year," Peter told Boxing News.

Article continues below

The conflict of interest at UKAD means no date has been set for the hearing to recommence, but Peter Fury is keen to get his nephew, a popular if mercurial figure in the boxing world, back into the swing of things, which could help keep him on the straight and narrow long term.

“We can’t say much at the moment, it’s ongoing.

"The legal team, we’ve got one of the best legal teams in the world, and they’re dealing with it.

“Tyson is definitely coming back, he’s got the bit between the teeth and his exact words were: ‘I need to come back, clean up the heavyweight division and get rid of bum city.’

“He’s been looking on the sidelines at what’s going on and he can’t wait to get back.”

Tyson will have plenty of options lining up for his return, with the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, and even Tony Bellew all packing the heavyweight scene.

Knowing Fury like we all do, he'll be confident he can defeat all of them.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms