Tennis

Stan Wawrinka, right, defeated Murray in 5 sets on Friday..

Andy Murray reflects on French Open following defeat to Stan Wawrinka

There is plenty to keep his head held high over for British and world no.1 tennis player Andy Murray.

The Scot bowed out of the French Open semi-finals on Friday after a tough battle on the shale in the Parisian sunshine against Stan Wawrinka.

The Swiss was in scintillating form throughout the match, but yet Murray still came close to proceeding despite a lack of fitness.

Murray could have stayed out of the tournament or not pushed so hard to get through to the Roland Garros final, but game time at this stage so close to Wimbledon was essential, and overall, he was pleased with how he managed to dig in and kick on.

"I was close to reaching another Slam final when I was not playing well and feeling really, really bad before the event," Murray said in a BBC interview, before insisting that he isn't satisfied.

"I'm not happy - I'm disappointed, frustrated and tired after a long couple of weeks - but I'm proud I put myself into that position, when there were a lot of doubts coming into the event and I didn't feel great at the beginning of the tournament.

"I worked through it, accepted the position I was in, and gave a reasonable account of myself considering those things."

Tim Henman said recently that he was concerned Murray's bout of shingles may have left him short on fitness and had an adverse affect on his ankle injury.

2017 French Open - Day Thirteen

Murray, however, is glad that he dug deep and played on, beating former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro and bogey-opponent Kei Nishikori along the way.

"I do feel like having an event like this can give me a boost," said Murray, who defends his Queens Club title at the Aegon Championships later this month.

"On the grass I'll hopefully move well, that's an important part of my game and something I struggled with at a few points during this clay season."

Murray will be looking to hold on to his World Number 1 spot by defending his Wimbledon title next month.

