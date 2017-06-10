GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Gabriel Jesus and Willian miss two sitters for Brazil

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester City fans who were keeping a close eye on Brazil vs Argentina will have been left disappointed.

City striker Gabriel Jesus was in action, and we'd all like to see a bit more of him after his explosive start to life in the Premier League.

A metatarsal injury robbed the 20-year-old of seven league games this season just when he was looking like the top flight's next big thing.

Article continues below

Of course, it's likely that he'll continue his impressive form into next season, but the summer's international fixtures provide another chance to see how he's getting on.

Unfortunately, this particular game ended in worrying fashion for the former Palmeiras forward.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

In the last minutes of the friendly, a careless elbow to the face from City teammate Nicolas Otamendi left him needing to be stretchered off, though thankfully it was just a precaution and he has avoided a broken jaw.

That wasn't the only moment he'll want to forget, however, as he managed to miss an absolute sitter.

This is atrocious 

To make matters worse, Chelsea's Willian didn't do much better with the follow-up, although by then Argentina's defenders had had time to get back.

It's hard to believe that this is the same wonderkid who has already scored four goals for Brazil's senior side. Check it out below:

Brazil will have been expecting to fare better than a 1-0 defeat against an Argentina side undergoing a transitional period under Jorge Sampaoli.

The former Sevilla manager, who replaced Edgardo Bauza in May, must be delighted with his first game in charge. Argentina managed to weather a lot of pressure from Brazil in the second half.

His injury wasn't serious 

It was ultimately Gabriel Mercado's goal that won it, but Brazil can take plenty of positives away.

Their main concern in the aftermath of the game was that Jesus was not seriously injured. Brazil's team co-ordinator, former Arsenal midfielder Edu Gaspar, allayed fears that the starlet had been unconscious and insisted he had just been dizzy.

FBL-AUS-BRA-ARG

"Jesus is fine," Edu said, per the Daily Mail.

"I spoke to the doctor, he said he is OK. He already did the exam to see if it (his jaw) is broken or not but nothing has happened."

Is Gabriel Jesus going to be City's biggest star next season? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Sergio Aguero
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again