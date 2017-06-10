Manchester City fans who were keeping a close eye on Brazil vs Argentina will have been left disappointed.

City striker Gabriel Jesus was in action, and we'd all like to see a bit more of him after his explosive start to life in the Premier League.

A metatarsal injury robbed the 20-year-old of seven league games this season just when he was looking like the top flight's next big thing.

Article continues below

Of course, it's likely that he'll continue his impressive form into next season, but the summer's international fixtures provide another chance to see how he's getting on.

Unfortunately, this particular game ended in worrying fashion for the former Palmeiras forward.

Article continues below

In the last minutes of the friendly, a careless elbow to the face from City teammate Nicolas Otamendi left him needing to be stretchered off, though thankfully it was just a precaution and he has avoided a broken jaw.

That wasn't the only moment he'll want to forget, however, as he managed to miss an absolute sitter.

This is atrocious

To make matters worse, Chelsea's Willian didn't do much better with the follow-up, although by then Argentina's defenders had had time to get back.

It's hard to believe that this is the same wonderkid who has already scored four goals for Brazil's senior side. Check it out below:

Brazil will have been expecting to fare better than a 1-0 defeat against an Argentina side undergoing a transitional period under Jorge Sampaoli.

The former Sevilla manager, who replaced Edgardo Bauza in May, must be delighted with his first game in charge. Argentina managed to weather a lot of pressure from Brazil in the second half.

His injury wasn't serious

It was ultimately Gabriel Mercado's goal that won it, but Brazil can take plenty of positives away.

Their main concern in the aftermath of the game was that Jesus was not seriously injured. Brazil's team co-ordinator, former Arsenal midfielder Edu Gaspar, allayed fears that the starlet had been unconscious and insisted he had just been dizzy.

"Jesus is fine," Edu said, per the Daily Mail.

"I spoke to the doctor, he said he is OK. He already did the exam to see if it (his jaw) is broken or not but nothing has happened."

Is Gabriel Jesus going to be City's biggest star next season? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms