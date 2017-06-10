When Alvaro Morata single-handedly destroyed Bayern's defence with crazy run

As soon as Zlatan Ibrahimovic was confirmed as leaving Manchester United on Friday, reports surfaced that Jose Mourinho had agreed to sign his replacement.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a phenomenal season at Old Trafford, scoring 28 goals in all competitions and winning the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League.

His imminent departure will leave a huge void at United, who now have the summer to find a worthy successor using their £200 million war chest.

However, according to the Telegraph, Mourinho has already managed just that by convincing Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata to join his ranks this summer.

Morata, who only made 14 league starts last season, has reportedly agreed to a move after telling friends he expects to be playing at Old Trafford when the 2017/18 term begins.

Sixty million is the fee Real are demanding, having already rejected a £52 million bid, raising questions as to whether the Spaniard would be worth the money.

Last season's statistics suggest he would be. Morata made 15 combined starts in La Liga and the Champions League yet still managed to scored 18 goals.

He's only 24, too, which means his peak years are still ahead of him.

Regular game time is ultimately what Morata craves most, so assuming the Spaniard will become Mourinho's first-choice No.9, he could finally reach his potential.

Morata has only ever been used as a back-up striker, such as in his Juventus days, where he played for two seasons from 2014-2016 but only made 27 starts in total (36 from the bench).

But when he was given a run in Juve's starting XI, he showed exactly what he's capable of, such as against Bayern Munich during the 2015/16 Champions League round of 16 second leg.

In the 28th minute at the Allianz Arena, Morata picked up the ball just outside his own box and single-handedly tore apart Bayern's defence with a crazy run before assisting Juan Cuadrado.

If United fans need an idea of what they can expect from Morata, this is it. Check it out.

MORATA VS BAYERN'S DEFENCE

What's most impressive about Morata's run is the strength and speed he shows to shrug off David Alaba, who is no slouch.

The Spain international then beats two more defenders before playing Cuadrado through on goal with an inch-perfect pass to eventually make it 2-0.

English football is renowned for being physically demanding, but Morata appears to have all the attributes to succeed - which is great news for United.

