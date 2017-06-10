Free practice proved a frustrating time for Sebastian Vettel as he bemoaned getting caught behind Lewis Hamilton on several occasions.

The German driver found little solace in his run on the track, particular early on, but was insistent he didn't think Hamilton was deliberately hijacking his rival's attempts to give the track a go.

In order to generate some speed and space heading in to a new lap, drivers were slowing down towards the end of the circuit, which led to build up of traffic.

Vettel, who was behind Hamilton on most of these occasions, cut a frustrated figure as he complained over the radio to his team about Hamilton.

He later clarified his position: "It was a bit annoying because I was a bit stuck.

"I wanted to get some consecutive laps to get a good feel for the car.

"[Hamilton] made a gap [to the cars in front], then he did a mistake, then he made a gap, then he did a mistake, so it's unfortunate.

"It was breaking a bit of the rhythm but towards the end, I understood what we need. The problem was when you try to do consecutive laps, with traffic, it's not ideal.

"I'm sure he wasn't doing it on purpose, he was trying to do the same, get a feeling for the car. But it was slippery today and easy to do mistakes - I spun twice."

In the heat of the practice session, Hamilton didn't seem to think much of Vettel's complaints over the radio, but he did ask to be put through to the race director and suggested a system needed to be put in place for driver safety.

The slowing down of cars seemed to occur most commonly after a straight run when cars could be hitting speeds in excess of 200km/h, whereas the cars in front are going much, much slower.

"They [the other cars] are like a dot in the distance and then that dot...before you know it there's a difference of at least 100-200km/h in front of me and they're going at a snail's pace and it's dangerous.



"One day somebody is going to get caught out, so I was saying maybe we should be sensible and we should find a gap at Turn 10 and then you have to be on the gas and you can't slow down.

"It would be safer for everyone. We've got a drivers' briefing where we can tell him."

Qualifying begins today, Saturday, before the final race is on Sunday.

