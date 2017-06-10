Dick Advocaat could not have asked for a better start to his tenure as Holland manager.

The Netherlands have won all three games since he re-took the reins of the national side for the third time.

Admittedly, his first two matches were friendlies, but his side overcame Morocco 2-1 and then beat the Ivory Coast by a resounding 5-0 scoreline.

Article continues below

Advocaat has now overseen his first competitive game in charge, and it's fair to say it went swimmingly.

Once again, Holland hit five without reply, this time against Luxembourg.

Article continues below

It was a particularly special moment for Wesley Sneijder, who became his country's most-capped international.

The Galatasaray midfielder scored the second goal thanks to some great build-up play from Vincent Janssen and Memphis Depay.

A classic Sneijder goal

Yet, there was still plenty for Sneijder to do as he lost his man, ran with it, and powered his shot into the back of the net.

Check out his finish below:

This was classic Sneijder. The 33-year-old has definitely still got it.

Advocaat singled out the playmaker for praise after the game and hinted he will continue to utilise him for as long as possible.

"I was a bit emotional," Advocaat told NOS, via Goal.

"It will be my age, because I was already a bit [emotional] by the national anthem. I'll have to be a little careful with it.

"Sneijder's passes remain of exceptional quality. There are few players in the world that can match it. We should take advantage of him for as long as possible."

Holland's gesture

The manager wasn't the only one ready to sing his praises either, with Arjen Robben revealing the classy gesture that the squad made to Sneijder.

"We gave Sneijder a nice shirt signed by all players, with his debut match and today's game on it," he said.

"Wesley has a beautiful golden dish with all matches on it. Yes, it was a unique moment.

"There were no tears. But it was special. Personally, I am very proud that I could hand over the gifts to Wesley. I have nothing but praise for Sneijder, he's been very important for the Dutch team."

Other results in their group have boosted the Netherlands' hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup in Russia, and they certainly haven't done their chances any harm with this result.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms