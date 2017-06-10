Harry Kane will captain England for the first time when he leads the team out against Scotland this evening.

The Tottenham striker is set to start up front on his own, and he's certainly earned his place as his country's go-to forward after winning the Premier League Golden Boot two years in a row.

It remains to be seen what he'll be like as captain, but the 23-year-old is already a figurehead at his club.

Gareth Southgate is yet to appoint a permanent skipper after omitting Wayne Rooney from his latest squad.

Presumably, that will be one of his main priorities ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

Kane is a strong candidate. Yes, he's still relatively young, but in the modern era, Steven Gerrard and Sol Campbell have both led the national side at the same age.

Southgate must be partly basing his decision on what he's seen at Tottenham, as he hasn't actually worked with Kane since taking over from Sam Allardyce.

Injuries have ruled him out of previous internationals, so it's impressive that he's been given the nod regardless.

A natural leader

The Mirror have shed some light on Southgate's thinking, and it seems to stem from a recent visit to a Royal Marines boot camp.

It's suggested Kane showed such good leadership skills that the England boss decided to reward him with the armband.

“I’ve spoken before about developing more leaders in the group," Southgate said.

“That’s been key and was evident this week with the different things we’ve done [at the boot camp]. Harry’s not been with us up to this point. His mentality is excellent. He has a very good view of the game. He’s keen to lead.

“At the moment I’m not looking beyond tomorrow. It’s been a natural fit this week, but I’m not in a rush to make a (long-term) decision. The key is to develop the group of players and show them they’re capable of leading.

“Everyone says we don’t have leaders. That’s not my view of this group of players, but they have to step forward at different moments and show it. He was very chuffed, the significance was not lost on him and it’s a great honour.”

