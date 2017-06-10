As the British and Irish lions got their tour to New Zealand back on track after beating the Canterbury Crusaders 12-3 at the AMI stadium, fall back Stuart Hogg suffered a horrendous looking cut to his forehead after colliding with the elbow of Lions scrum half Conor Murray.

The incident happened on the 19th minute of the match, when the 24-year-old Glasgow Warriors fall back saw space in behind the Crusaders line and decided to kick into the space.

Hogg chasing his kick down hard, and intent on getting the ball back, did not see the 28-year-old Irishman trying to get out of his way and ran into the Irishman’s elbow.

Ouch!

The resulting head injury was nasty and the Scotsman left the field never to return and was replaced by England’s wing/fall back Anthony Watson for the duration of the match.

Article continues below

It is certainly a blow for the touring side, more so for Hogg.

The 24-year-old endured a horrific performance in the opening match of this Tour against the New Zealand Barbarians in Whangarei, which led to many of the New Zealand press to question his place in the touring party.

The B&I Lions have scored a dismal three tries so far in this Tour and the Scot's attacking prowess could have helped them score more in difficult conditions in Christchurch. Especially when the match started to break up in the middle with offloading becoming the norm.

However, the match turned out to be a kicking contest more than anything with both sides struggling to keep hold of the ball.

Crusaders were coming into this match undefeated, having played 14 matches of the Super Rugby season, the New Zealander’s are also prolific try scorers averaging five a match.

Sitting at the top of the NZ Super rugby conference, the side have accumulated seven try bonus points this season.

Warren Gatland said in an interview with Sky Sports after the match that he was happy with the performance.

"This team [the Crusaders] had averaged five tries a game, so I thought our defence was outstanding.

"It's a tryless game - we've kept them tryless but we've created a few chances. I would have liked to see Anthony Watson have a go at Israel Dagg one-on-one.

"They had eight All Blacks. We had eight guys who played that final Test in 2013.

"I thought the bench - Maro Itoje, CJ Stander and the front row - were excellent."

You can watch the elbow in the video below.

Defence isn’t going to beat the All Blacks, though, Warren.

The Lions' attack looked blunt for the third match in a row, and the feeling was that if anyone was going to score a try in this match, it was going to be from a player wearing Red.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms