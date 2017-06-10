GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

Stuart Hogg.

Stuart Hogg suffers nasty eye injury as British and Irish Lions beat the Crusaders

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As the British and Irish lions got their tour to New Zealand back on track after beating the Canterbury Crusaders 12-3 at the AMI stadium, fall back Stuart Hogg suffered a horrendous looking cut to his forehead after colliding with the elbow of Lions scrum half Conor Murray.

The incident happened on the 19th minute of the match, when the 24-year-old Glasgow Warriors fall back saw space in behind the Crusaders line and decided to kick into the space.

Hogg chasing his kick down hard, and intent on getting the ball back, did not see the 28-year-old Irishman trying to get out of his way and ran into the Irishman’s elbow.

Ouch!

The resulting head injury was nasty and the Scotsman left the field never to return and was replaced by England’s wing/fall back Anthony Watson for the duration of the match.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

It is certainly a blow for the touring side, more so for Hogg.

The 24-year-old endured a horrific performance in the opening match of this Tour against the New Zealand Barbarians in Whangarei, which led to many of the New Zealand press to question his place in the touring party.

The B&I Lions have scored a dismal three tries so far in this Tour and the Scot's attacking prowess could have helped them score more in difficult conditions in Christchurch. Especially when the match started to break up in the middle with offloading becoming the norm.

However, the match turned out to be a kicking contest more than anything with both sides struggling to keep hold of the ball.

Crusaders v British & Irish Lions

Crusaders were coming into this match undefeated, having played 14 matches of the Super Rugby season, the New Zealander’s are also prolific try scorers averaging five a match.

Sitting at the top of the NZ Super rugby conference, the side have accumulated seven try bonus points this season.

Warren Gatland said in an interview with Sky Sports after the match that he was happy with the performance.

"This team [the Crusaders] had averaged five tries a game, so I thought our defence was outstanding.

Crusaders v British & Irish Lions

"It's a tryless game - we've kept them tryless but we've created a few chances. I would have liked to see Anthony Watson have a go at Israel Dagg one-on-one.

"They had eight All Blacks. We had eight guys who played that final Test in 2013.

"I thought the bench - Maro Itoje, CJ Stander and the front row - were excellent." 

You can watch the elbow in the video below.

Defence isn’t going to beat the All Blacks, though, Warren.

The Lions' attack looked blunt for the third match in a row, and the feeling was that if anyone was going to score a try in this match, it was going to be from a player wearing Red.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Rugby
Six Nations
Wales Rugby
Ireland Rugby
New Zeland Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
Rugby Union
Scotland Rugby

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again