Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to young Latvian pitch invader is something special

Cristiano Ronaldo has had one of the best years of his career so far and it only seems to be getting better.

Yes, 2017 has treated the former Manchester United star well, but if you go back to the summer of 2016, he won the European Championships with Portugal.

Many pundits have suggested that Ronaldo's success with his national side is what separates him and Lionel Messi, a man who made the World Cup final with Argentina but lost.

Article continues below

After winning the La Liga title and the Champions League with Real Madrid this season, CR7 continued his fine form onto the international stage on Friday night with a brace during the 3-0 win over Latvia.

The double means Ronaldo has now scored an impressive 73 goals in 139 internationals for Portugal and he even assisted his nation's other goal for Andre Silva.

Article continues below

The result leaves them in second place in Group B of World Cup qualifying and a healthy eight points ahead of third-placed Hungary with four games to play. They are, however, three points behind leaders Switzerland who have a perfect record thus far.

In the dying minutes of Portugal's victory on Friday night, a Latvian child was seen running onto the pitch and making a beeline for the four-time Balon D'Or winner.

Was he upset that Ronaldo had just dismantled his country on the pitch? Apparently not, he just wanted a hug! Check the video out below:

Ronaldo has had such a good year that even his rival, Messi, couldn't help but praise him.

"He is a phenomenal player who has many qualities that year after year he improves and that is why he is one of the best in the world," Messi told Tencent Sports.

The Barcelona forward also cleared up some misconceptions about the pair and insists there is nothing bitter about their rivalry.

"That thing about our rivalry is something more invented by the press than by us."

"What we want is to do our best every year, to do the best for our teams and what is spoken from outside is not something I give importance to."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms