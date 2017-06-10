GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Richard Keys claims Alvaro Morata's move to Man Utd is 'done'

Alvaro Morata's big-money move to Manchester United is on the verge of completion.

Following weeks of speculation, during which the Spaniard has dropped several hints over his future on Instagram, it would appear Jose Mourinho has got his man.

It's no surprise Morata has opted to join United, in truth, given the Red Devils are prepared to make him their first-choice No.9, which is in stark contrast to at Real Madrid.

Under Zinedine Zidane last season, Morata struggled to nail down a starting role and more often than not played second fiddle to Karim Benzema.

But not anymore. By joining United, the 24-year-old can expect to play week in, week out, with only Marcus Rashford to compete with up front.

Morata will have to prove he's the man for the job, though, after Rashford said he welcomes having more competition.

"At a big club you are going to attract big players and that's what we want," the Englishman said in response to a question about Morata.

"Anyone who can come in and help the club win trophies, which is the ultimate aim, they are the players we want to bring in. Good competition is important if you want to be successful."

Real Sporting de Gijon v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

It's now a case of waiting for confirmation of Morata's move, with rumours flying around that he will fly into Manchester on Monday to put pen to paper.

However, according to Richard Keys, the deal is already done.

In the below tweet, the beIN Sports presenter claims a fee of €70 million has been agreed between United and Real and that Morata will sign a four-year contract. This is huge.

The €70 million fee, which works out to approximately £61.5 million in the current market, will see Morata become United's second most expensive ever signing.

Paul Pogba remains top dog having arrived last summer for £89 million, while Angel di Maria was signed from Real for £59.7 million in 2014.

