GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

McGregor Kavanagh.

John Kavanagh claims Conor McGregor will return to the UFC in 2017

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

All of the talk surrounding Conor McGregor seems to revolve around whether or not he’ll ever get to fight Floyd Mayweather.

He claims to have signed his end of the deal – a statement UFC president Dana White backed up – and has been goading the 49-0 American to play his part and make the fight official.

SUPER FIGHT

Instead, we’re going in circles every week with no concrete information, and it’s easy to forget that the Notorious is still the UFC lightweight champion and is yet to make a defence of the gold he claimed back in November when he made light work of Eddie Alvarez inside Madison Square Garden.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

You can’t blame him for prioritising a fight with Money because he’d be set up for life with all of the ‘cheese’ he’d be raking in regardless of the outcome – but fans may yet see the outspoken Irishman compete inside of the Octagon in 2017.

That’s something Dana has said on numerous occasions, where he claimed McGregor actually wants to compete twice in 2017 but as each day passes by, it looks less and less likely that we’ll see him compete on two occasions.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto caught up with McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh of SBG Ireland ahead of the Max Holloway and Jose Aldo fight, where he too confirmed that they’re looking to return this year.

He said: “Yes. The shape he’ll be in post-fight – he’ll obviously be in tip-top shape. We’d love to get an MMA fight in by the end of the year.”

Kavanagh discussed that he’d want to see what unfolds between Blessed and Aldo at UFC 212, and now has a better idea of who is in the running to fight McGregor as the Hawaiian picked up a TKO win over the Brazilian before claiming McGregor needs to beg to secure a fight.

UFC 212 Press Conference

That probably won’t happen, especially since the Irishman is at lightweight now and there are plenty of challengers there too – including a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz, but it’s not something he brought up.

Instead, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov are the names he mentioned and went on to discuss that The Eagle is an enigma on his own, and was actually looking forward to potentially going up against him.

He added: “You know, it looked like that was going to be the case.

UFC 205: Ultimate Media Day

“I thought Tony was going to be a great final challenge for Khabib. He’s durable and has a good submission game on the ground, so Khabib would have a difficult time controlling him on the ground. It was a very interesting contest.

“I thought Khabib would win, and he’s got a big Russian fan base, he’s his own enigma in many ways.

“I thought there was a perfect collision coming, and it’s disappointing it didn’t happen. That’s the world we live in.”

He might not want to rule the dangerous Dagestani out just yet, as he too intends on returning to action later this year.

Will Conor McGregor compete inside the Octagon in 2017? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Dana White
Jose Aldo

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again