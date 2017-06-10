GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Anthony Joshua.

Eddie Hearn admits Anthony Joshua/Wladimir Klitschko rematch could have unusual destination

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua’s boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has said that the 27-year-old is open to the idea of fighting in Nigeria.

Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn said: “I think Nigeria is probably one of the front-runners.

“People have this perception that Nigeria is a place that makes fire by rubbing twigs together.

Article continues below

“It’s a very powerful economy with a huge middle-class sector and actually it’s a country that has a number of major events already – particularly pop music concerts.

"The infrastructure is there. Obviously it's difficult for us because there's never been a major fight before – but that’s challenging. I like that."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

AJ has hinted that he would be open to fighting in Nigeria, especially as he spent so time there as a child.

The heavyweight boxer also has a tattoo of the country on his arm and believes that it makes people relate to him.

“When you are in sport you become a representation of people.

“I’ve got it [an outline of Nigeria] tattooed on my arm, so people can relate to me. I don’t know if [a fight there] will happen.”

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

If, and at the moment it’s a BIG if, Joshua/Klitschko does take place in Africa, it would echo another mega fight that happened on the night of October 30, 1974, the iconic Rumble in the Jungle bout between George Foreman and Muhammad Ali.

Widely regarded to be "arguably the greatest sporting event of the 20th century" Foreman/Ali took place in Kinshasa, Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and pitted former heavyweight champ Ali against George Foreman.

At the time, Zaire was ruled by Joseph-Désiré Mobuto, a dictator who wanted to project to the world that the land-locked African country was a forward looking state and not the vicious and greedy dictatorship it actually was.

Mobuto was not pleased when Muhammad Ali decided to tell heavyweight champ Foreman that “My African brothers is going to boil you in the pot.”

BIO MUHAMMAD ALI-FOREMAN

Not sure that’s the image Mobuto was aiming for when he allowed the fight to take place, but there you go.

The fight was the introduction of a new tactic by Ali, the iconic 'rope a dope' for which he is still remembered.

After taking a hell of a beating throughout the bout, Ali decided to go on the offensive once the giant Foreman had tired himself out, and then in a flurry of punches, sent ‘Big George’ to the canvas.

If Joshua-Klitschko do go to Africa and the bout is anywhere near as action packed as Zaire 1974, then Hearn is on to a winner.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts bizarre Instagram video after Man United release

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again