Chelsea set to snag one of Europe's hottest talents for £35m [Daily Mail]

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has sure got his hands full right now.

With the Diego Costa fiasco and Romelu Lukaku's seemingly impending return to the club, the Italian has been busy trying to get his Chelsea team ready to defend their Premier League title next term and make a good run at the Champions League.

Conte's first move was to text Costa, saying: "Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the season we spent together. Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan."

Cold blooded, eh? With Romelu Lukaku stating that he has already figured out his next move, it doesn't take a genius to work out that the big Belgian is likely to replace the outgoing Spanish international.

But that's not the only position Conte was hoping to strengthen.

The former Juventus boss won plenty of plaudits for his tactical nous last season and the Blues' switch from 4-3-3 to 3-5-2 was undoubtedly the catalyst behind their Premier League title win.

The two centre midfielders are vital to making that formation work, and according to multiple outlets, Chelsea are set to complete a £35m deal for Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old Frenchman will likely partner compatriot N'Golo Kante in the middle of the park with the likes of Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas likely to seek moves elsewhere.

The Daily Mail say Bakayoko is flying into London this weekend to tie up the deal and despite interest from a host of top-level European clubs, the industrious midfielder is determined to make Stamford Bridge his home.

He made 32 appearances for the Principality last season as they romped to the Ligue 1 title and finished an incredible eight points clear of money bags PSG.

With two athletic, ball-winning midfielders at the heart of the side, Chelsea will have one of the strongest spines to their side in Europe.

If Conte can bring in Bakayoko and Lukaku, in addition to a defender to replace the outgoing legend John Terry, then there is no reason why the Blues cannot go on and compete on multiple fronts next season.

