Kevin Durant.

Cavs fans aim hilarious chant at Kevin Durant during his free-throw

The Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to find themselves a way back into this year's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors with a Game 4 win on Friday night.

The Cavaliers got their first win of the series at Quicken Loans Arena last night by a blowout score of 137-116, putting the series score at 3-1 and giving the city of Cleveland hope that their team can still find a way to retain their title.

Kyrie Irving was Cleveland's top points scorer on the night with 40 points, but he couldn't have done it without the help of LeBron James, who managed to achieve a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Both players would probably admit though they couldn't have won Game 4 last night without the help of the Cavaliers fans inside the Quicken Loans Arena, and they certainly tried to do their bit to give the team an advantage whether possible.

One moment where they tried to do this was when Kevin Durant was given a free-throw opportunity in the third quarter when he was fouled by a Cavaliers player on his way to the basket.

While Durant got himself ready to take his shot, Cleveland fans can be heard chanting towards the Warriors star in the background 'Russell Westbrook!' Unfortunately for them, Durant was still able to make the shot, but it's still quite funny.

This is, of course, a reference to Durant's former teammate Russell Westbrook from his previous team the Oklahoma City Thunder, who he left last summer to join Golden State. Durant's way which he departed from the team has placed him on non-speaking terms with Westbrook.

Durant finished the night with 35 points, meaning this is now the fourth game of the NBA Finals which he has managed to score 30-plus points, but the rest of his Warriors teammates weren't able to match his standard, allowing Cleveland to win this game with ease.

The NBA Finals now go back to the Bay Area for Game 5 of the series, which takes place on Monday night, so we shouldn't expect to hear any more 'Russell Westbrook' chants directed to Durant.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Four

