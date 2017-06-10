Chelsea's interest in Romelu Lukaku is no secret.

There has always been a sense of unfinished business between the two parties.

It has to be said it wasn't one of Jose Mourinho's best calls when he decided to oust the Belgian from Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

The Blues didn't even include a buy-back clause, such was Mourinho's confidence that he wouldn't amount to anything.

Here we are a few years later, and the 24-year-old finished behind only Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

Article continues below

A tally of 26 goals in all competitions has made him a very attractive proposition indeed, especially as Antonio Conte is looking for a powerful, traditional forward to replace Diego Costa.

As expected, the only real obstacle in the way of the deal is Everton.

The Toffees' new ownership means they are no longer clutching at pennies, so in theory, if they didn't want to sell their star man, they wouldn't have to.

In reality, though, the Merseysiders are not going to want to keep him if he doesn't want to be there.

Incentives to sell

Besides, while Lukaku will undoubtedly be a big loss, Everton stand to do rather nicely out of the transfer.

Some reports suggest he could go for as much as £100million, a world record fee.

Even more crucially, Everton may be able to persuade Chelsea that in order to land Lukaku, they need to hand over Bertrand Traore.

That's according to the Mirror, who report the 21-year-old is also being targeted by West Ham.

Traore has impressed

Everton would have the clear advantage in that case, as Chelsea don't have any real incentive to do business with Slaven Bilic.

Traore is one of those players who is unlikely to actually play for Chelsea, and his parent club have made him join the swathes of loanees who have been sent elsewhere.

At Ajax, he has been impressive, scoring 14 goals to help the club to the Europa League final and to second place in the Eredivisie.

If Everton do lose Lukaku, it would be ideal if they could strengthen their attack at the same time.

Should Everton sell Romelu Lukaku? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms