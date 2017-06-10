GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Chilean journalist reveals who Alexis Sanchez will sign for this summer

Arsene Wenger could be set for another long summer as he not only faces the task of bringing in some high-profile signings to the club, but he needs to ensure his star players remain at the Emirates.

Wenger faced plenty of criticism throughout the Premier League season, which ultimately resulted in his side finishing in fifth-place and many called for him to resign.

ALEXIS' FUTURE

Instead, he’s signed a new two-year deal and looks to be making a huge statement of intent as he aims to battle Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid for AS Monaco’s highly-rated forward, Kylian Mbappe - something the fans would potentially be very happy with.

While he figures out which players he needs to bring in, there’s been increasing talk of some big stars leaving North London after another season passed and they were unable to compete for the Premier League title.

The player who has remained in the headlines is Alexis Sanchez.

Despite Arsenal’s poor year, the Chile forward has enjoyed perhaps his best season in a Gunners shirt which was culminated by victory in the FA Cup against Chelsea at Wembley.

His performances had drawn plenty of admirers, with Arsenal reportedly offering him a weekly wage of £275,000 to keep him at the club and they probably breathed a sigh of relief when it was claimed that he’d prefer to remain in England.

ON THE MOVE?

That was until talk increased of him leaving for the Bundesliga, with the Mirror reporting they were ready to make the ex-Udinese star their highest-paid player with wages of £350,000-per-week – compared to the £300,000 Robert Lewandowski currently earns.

However, much-respected Chilean journalist Fernando Solabarrieta has dropped a major bombshell regarding Sanchez's next move.

He's reporting that Sanchez will be playing for Manchester City next season.

Pep Guardiola has worked with Sanchez before during their time at Barcelona, and was also asked about his interest in the Arsenal player earlier in the season – and it now seems that he may have won this battle to bring another Gunners star to the Etihad.

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

City have plenty of financial muscle to compete with the likes of Bayern Munich, and the prospect of winning league titles is perhaps something which swayed Sanchez to remain in England and join a side with genuine Champions League ambitions also.

Guardiola has already made some huge moves in the transfer window, bringing in Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while it’s also been speculated that highly-rated Mexican Hirving Lozano is also on his way to the blue side of Manchester.

With the potential arrival of Sanchez, City could be a genuine force next season – in every competition they feature in.

Where do you think Alexis Sanchez will be playing his football next season? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Alexis Sanchez
Football
Bayern Munich

